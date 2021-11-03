Ukrenergo explained the request for emergency assistance from the power systems of Belarus

Ukraine was forced to activate emergency assistance from the power system of Belarus due to the increased accident rate at the power units of TPPs, Ukrenergo said.

“Today, November 2, from 13:00 to 20:00 due to the lack of capacity in the UPS of Ukraine, NEC Ukrenergo was forced to activate emergency assistance from the power system of Belarus. The approximate volume of emergency assistance is about 3,500 MWh. The reasons for the capacity shortage are the increased accident rate at the power units of thermal power plants during the period of seasonal growth in consumption, ”the company said.

They added that on November 2, there was a significant processing of electricity at hydroelectric power plants and a decrease in the generation of renewable energy sources.

In particular, at DTEK Kurakhovskaya TPP, the exit from the scheduled repair of unit No. 8 was delayed, which was transferred to emergency repair by the end of the day on November 5.

In addition, in the first half of the day on November 2, building 1A of DTEK Kryvyi Rih TPP was taken out for repair.

Earlier, Belarus, within the framework of the emergency assistance agreement, at the request of Ukraine, began supplying electricity to its energy system.