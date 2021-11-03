Upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro to get next-generation OLED screens with increased brightness

Apple is in talks with Samsung and LG to bring dual-stack, high-brightness OLED displays to the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models. This is reported by the South Korean resource The Elec, specifying that before the launch of devices with such screens, most likely, several more years will pass.

It is reported that the tandem structure of the OLED matrix of two stacks will consist of two emission layers of red, green and blue diodes. This will allow future devices with such screens, notably the iPad and MacBook, to offer users nearly twice the peak brightness of OLED screens in use today. The source claims that the dual-stack matrix for Apple tablets will be 11 and 12.9 inches, which is the same size as the screens of the current iPad Pro. The new screens will be made using LTPO technology, which will provide low power consumption and a dynamic refresh rate in the range from 10 to 120 Hz.

The timing of the launch of products with new OLED matrices remains a big question. While previous rumors claimed the first OLED iPad would hit the market in 2022, today’s note from The Elec says the launch dates for Apple OLED tablets have been pushed back to 2023 or 2024. The first MacBooks with OLED screens, according to the publication, will not hit the market at all until 2025.

As a reminder, Apple’s current flagship tablets and laptops use backlit screens. Mini-LED… We are talking about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as the MacBook Pro introduced last month with 14- and 16-inch screens.