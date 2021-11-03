Updated BMW X7 2022

Last week, new spy photos were published on the Web with camouflaged samples of the restyled German crossover, in which you can see some changes in appearance. What will the new product look like?

The flagship X7 crossover appeared in the range of the Bavarian brand relatively recently – in March 2019. It became the production version of the X7 iPerformance concept shown in September 2017 at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. Not even three years have passed since the start of production, and photos of the restyled crossover in a camouflage film are already appearing on the Web, through which you can still see some details. The main interest, of course, is the front end, because it is here that radical changes will take place – the updated X7 will receive separate front optics. In the upper part there will be narrow LED running lights, and in the lower part there will be the main headlight units with low and high beams. A similar solution will be applied to the upcoming BMW X8 crossover, the renders of which we published recently. Judging by the spy photos, the “nostrils” of the radiator grill will remain the same (at least, their shape and size have not changed visually).

On the side, no significant changes are expected, but the outlines of the new lanterns can be seen in the back in some spy photos. Most likely, their shape will not change, but the graphics of the J-shaped LED elements will be new, reminiscent of the restyled 5 series. In the existing photos of the crossover with camouflage film, the rear bumper looks generally the same as on the current model, but the new exhaust pipes are already clearly visible.

As for the technical part, no significant changes are expected here. The current crossover is equipped with a wide range of gasoline and diesel engines, most of which will probably go to the restyled crossover. There is a chance that they will abandon the most powerful diesel modification of the M50d with a 3-liter turbo engine developing 400 hp.

The premiere of the updated X7 is expected in the coming months.

The current BMW X7 1 / 3 The current BMW X7 2 / 3 The current BMW X7 3 / 3

Today in Russia the current crossover is offered at a price of 7,900,000 rubles (30d, 249 hp). The basic 340-horsepower petrol version 40i is estimated at 8 350 000 rubles. The aforementioned diesel version of the M50d is estimated at a minimum of 10,590,000 rubles, and the most powerful modification of the M50i, which develops 530 hp, will cost 200,000 more.

Recall that the official premiere of the new generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer took place last month.