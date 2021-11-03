Uralmashplant removed unvaccinated workers from work :: Society :: RBC

The Ura.ru portal, with a link to social media users, reports that we can talk about more than 200 suspended employees. According to his anonymous source, the unvaccinated workers had their passes blocked so that they could not enter the territory of the enterprise.

The plant was unable to clarify to RBC how the absence of unvaccinated employees would affect its work, but stressed that today all production sites are operating normally.

The announcement of a forced downtime for unvaccinated workers at the plant is called a forced measure. “Uralmashzavod fulfills orders of state importance, provides basic production facilities for the basic sectors of the Russian economy, as well as mining and metallurgical complexes of other countries. The operability of partner enterprises largely depends on the supply of equipment within the specified period. Therefore, it is extremely important to ensure the uninterrupted operation of production in order not to let the customers down, ”they noted.

The press service of Uralmashplant also added that there is a first-aid post on the territory of the plant, where employees can be vaccinated.

Uralmashzavod was founded in 1933 and is one of the largest machine-building enterprises in Russia. The plant is located in Yekaterinburg. It manufactures equipment for metallurgy, mining, energy, including excavators, mine hoists, heavy overhead cranes and equipment for nuclear power plants.

According to the operational headquarters, the Sverdlovsk region ranks sixth in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection among the regions of Russia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 156.5 thousand infected have been identified in it (plus 721 per day), 7.5 thousand people have died from the coronavirus (28 deaths per day).

Against the background of the deteriorating situation with COVID-19 in the region, a number of restrictions are in effect. Cafes and restaurants are prohibited from receiving visitors at night, you can only work for takeaway and delivery. An extensive system of QR codes has also been introduced: an electronic pass is needed when visiting catering establishments, shopping centers, leisure and entertainment organizations, sports facilities and fitness clubs, as well as service establishments and government agencies.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus continues in the region. The operational headquarters estimates the collective immunity in the Sverdlovsk region at 41.5%.