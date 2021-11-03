US blacklisted four IT firms, including a Russian

The US Department of Commerce has blacklisted four companies from Israel, Russia and Singapore, accusing them of facilitating malicious cyberspace activities.

Two Israeli companies NSO Group and Candiru, the Russian IT company Positive Technologies were subject to restrictions. and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD. The latter two were accused of involvement in the circulation of cybertools that were used to gain illegal access to information systems, which, as noted, threatened the privacy and safety of individuals and organizations around the world.

“NSO Group and Candiru have been added to the list based on evidence that they developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments who maliciously used it against officials, journalists, businessmen, activists, academics and ambassadors,” the merchant said in a statement. departments.

The inclusion of organizations in the black list implies the restriction of export, re-export and transfer of their goods within the country to individuals and legal entities. Decisions are made by the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce.

Moscow company Positive Technologies, engaged in developments in the field of IT security, since April has been on the US Treasury’s sanctions list for “supporting the cyber program of the Russian special services.” The company denies the accusations, says Mediazona (recognized in Russia as a media foreign agent).

This summer, Israel’s NSO found itself at the center of a scandal over an international media consortium’s investigation of Pegasus, an international media consortium, released in July. The authors of the investigation concluded that the Pegasus tools were used in attempts to hack the smartphones of journalists, human rights defenders, businessmen and officials from about 50 countries.

The NSO Group itself insisted that the Pegasus is intended to be used against criminals and terrorists and is only available to military and law enforcement agencies, as well as intelligence and security services.