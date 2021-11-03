US Democrats hit with elections – Mir – Kommersant

The United States held its first regional elections under Democratic President Joe Biden. For his associates, the voting results came as an unpleasant surprise. In traditionally democratic New Jersey, Republicans have significantly strengthened their positions. And in Virginia, where it was a matter of honor for Democrats to win, Republican Glenn Youngkin snatched victory from veteran Democrat Terry McAuliffe. All of this points to a weakening of support for Democrats at the national level. In this regard, the Democratic Party, according to American experts, has every chance of losing control over the US Congress in the elections in 2022.

Revenge of the Republicans

On Tuesday, the United States held its first regional elections during the presidency of Joe Biden in Virginia, New Jersey and New York. The Democratic Party traditionally occupies a very strong position there. And most experts expected that despite the fall in President Biden’s ratings, the Democrats would be able to maintain the lead there. The forecasts came true only in traditionally democratic New York, where Democrat Eric Adams confidently won the fight for the post of mayor. But the elections in New Jersey have become unexpectedly difficult for Democrats. In this state, experts predicted a comfortable victory over Republican Jack Chatarelli for Democratic Governor Phil Murphy.

But at the time of counting 88% of the votes, the difference between politicians was 0.1% in favor of Mr. Chatarelli.

Although the results in New Jersey came as a real surprise to the Americans, much more attention was paid that day to Virginia, where victory was strategically important for both parties. For the governor’s post from the Democratic Party fought ex-Governor Terry McAuliffe (2014-2018), from the Republican – Glenn Youngkin, who calls himself a businessman and political outsider. This configuration has led many American analysts to draw an analogy with the presidential race, where “newcomer” Donald Trump fought long-time politicians Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Thus, “these elections were assessed by experts as a proxy confrontation between Democrats and Republicans, as well as a struggle between two opposing approaches – President Biden and ex-President Trump,” a member of the Democratic Committee Albany (New York) said in an interview with Kommersant. , Advisor-Consultant of the Democratic Party Anton Konev.

According to the results of the counting, 99% of the votes turned out: 50.7% of voters voted for the Republican, and 48.6% – for his rival. Thus, Mr. Yangkin will become the first Republican governor in the state in the past 12 years.

On the eve of the elections, according to national polls published by the aggregator RealClearPolitics, the Republican was ahead of its rival by just under two points (48.5% versus 46.8%). Moreover, in mid-October, competitors were on an equal footing, and a month earlier, Mr. McAuliffe held the lead.

Despite changes in opinion polls in favor of the Republican, Democratic leaders were confident in their candidate’s victory. Even on election day, Joe Biden, leaving Glasgow, Scotland, told reporters: “I think we will win in Virginia.”

For Democrats, winning in Virginia was a matter of honor for a number of reasons. First, it was the first election during the presidency of Joe Biden. And in this state in the presidential race, Mr. Biden outstripped his rival ex-President Donald Trump by almost ten percentage points (54% versus 44.6%).

Thus, according to the voting in Virginia, one can judge the change in the mood of the Americans on the eve of the midterm elections to the Senate and House of Representatives in 2022.

This victory was especially important in the context of the fall in the ratings of the US President Biden himself, who so much needs victories at home.

Remembering Trump

Since the stakes in the Virginia elections were high, the Democrats decided in advance to go all-in. According to Politico, citing the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jamie Harrison, this resulted in a multimillion-dollar investment in the Democratic candidate’s campaign. The Democratic Party leaders were in touch with Mr. McAuliffe almost every day.

The Democratic Party supported its candidate not only in words and finances, but also in deeds, actively campaigning for him at the local level. Thus, President Biden, his wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris personally participated in the rallies in support of Mr. McAuliffe.

As for Republican Glenn Youngkin, he was supported by Donald Trump, although he never appeared at the candidate’s rallies. The Republican candidate for governor himself took this support with great caution, maneuvering between ardent supporters of the ex-president and undecided voters.

The Democrats saw a weak point in Mr. Trump’s approval of the Republican candidate and actively used this fact throughout the election campaign. In particular, at a rally in Virginia on October 26, President Biden drew a direct parallel between the capture of the Capitol by Mr Trump’s supporters on January 6 and the Republican campaign. “Extremism can take many forms. He can be provoked by rage, like a crowd driven to storm the Capitol. It could be a smile and a fleece vest, ”said Mr Biden, hinting at the garment that has become the Republican nominee’s calling card. By the way, Mr. Yangkin himself has repeatedly expressed his categorical disagreement with the capture of the Capitol, calling it “unhealthy.”

During the elections, the Democrats so actively pointed to the connection between the Republican and the ex-head of the United States, which resulted in bewilderment even in the liberal media.

For example, the host of CNN on the air joked at Mr. McAuliffe: “Fortunately, I have two glasses here, I can continue to drink as long as you remember Trump.”

However, Mr. McAuliffe himself, three days before the elections, actually admitted that the tactics were not ideal. He said that the elections in Virginia are still “not about Trump.” One way or another, but as a result, the Democrats wasted precious time. Often, against the background of the struggle with the ex-president of the United States, Mr. McAuliffe forgot about the serious problems that worried the voters of Virginia. As a result, according to a recent FoxNews poll, voters in Virginia trusted Mr Yangkin more in such critical areas as the fight against coronavirus (46% versus 45%), the economy (53% versus 42%), and the fight against crime (53% versus 41%).

The most fierce controversy in Virginia was over the issue of general education programs, which are now being actively revised to suit the modern conjuncture.

Many American parents disagree with this and try to influence the situation. And the candidates here supported a different electorate. Terry McAuliffe took the side of teachers and school councils, asking parents not to interfere with the education of children, and Glenn Youngkin supported the parents in this confrontation.

In the aforementioned FoxNews poll, candidate Yangkin had a very strong position among voters on the issue of education: he was supported by 52% of residents of the state, Mr. McAuliffe – 44%.

Mr. Yangkin also devoted his final address to the residents of Virginia before the elections to education and children. “We decided that we would take control over the education of our children … This moment is defining when we can stand together and say no to the progressive liberal agenda,” Bloomberg quoted the candidate as saying.

With an eye on the elections-2022

Anton Konev notes that quite often the electorate in Virginia, which is nothing but a suburb of the US capital Washington, changes its preferences, and the elections here are a kind of litmus test in the context of the whole country.

This view is supported by Fox News columnist and head of the political consulting firm President of Cavalry LLC Josh Holmes. He recalls that it was the loss of the Republicans in Virginia in 2005 that actually canceled the landslide victory of George W. Bush in the presidential elections a year earlier. Victory (Democrat Tim Kane in the fight for the governor’s seat from Virginia. – “B”) was a wake-up call for the Republican Party, mired in publicly fomenting the war in Iraq, ”said Mr Holmes. State voters also expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s response to the aftermath of the devastating hurricane Katrina, he recalled.

The results of the elections in Virginia, according to Anton Konev, may lead to the fact that in the midterm elections in 2022, control over the American Congress may again pass to the Republican Party. Nevertheless, the Democrats, according to the source of Kommersant, have time to work on their mistakes. In particular, according to Mr. Konev, it is time for the Democratic Party to stop building its agenda on opposition to Donald Trump and start dealing with issues that are of concern to voters now, for example, education.

Ekaterina Moore