US market. New drivers are around the corner

December S&P 500 futures: 4608 (+ 0.05%)

Nasdaq Composite December futures: 15,864 (-0.2%)

External background: German DAX + 0.6%; Japanese Nikkei -0.4%; China’s Shanghai Composite -1.1%.

American stock futures are traded in different directions ahead of the opening of trading on Tuesday. Investors are preparing for the publication of the results of the Fed meeting.

After the breakdown of 4550 points, the S&P 500 may approach the resistance level of 4670–4730 points. Now the 4550 point level has turned into support, the next one is 4450 points.

Fed meeting

The results of the Fed meeting will be published on Wednesday (21:00 MSK). From the statement (explanatory note) of the regulator, investors will be able to assess the situation in the economy and risks, receive official information on the timing of the QE program’s curtailment.

The baseline scenario for rolling up is until mid-2022 ($ 15 billion a month – $ 10 billion in US government bonds and $ 5 billion in mortgage bonds). A longer period may arise due to the collapse of financial markets and a slowdown in the global economy. Analogies can be drawn from the emergence of the “Operational Twist” program and the increase in the key rate in certain periods after the official launch of monetary tightening schemes. In fact, it was “Tapering the other way around”.

Further indications of the prospects for monetary policy can be obtained from macrostats. The consolidated PMI of the euro zone in September fell from 56.4 to 54.7 points. We are waiting for the key report on the US labor market on Friday.

Reporting season

Pfizer (+ 2.5%) beat analysts’ expectations on quarterly earnings and revenues. The company improved its financial outlook by reporting strong sales of the COVID-19 vaccine. Adjusted EPS was $ 1.34 per share, beating the $ 1.06 consensus.

DuPont (-2%) also showed a positive revenue surprise, but cut its full-year outlook. The company pointed to a worsening order situation due to a chip shortage. Adjusted EPS rose 89% YoY to $ 1.15 versus $ 1.12 consensus.

After the close of trading in the United States, video game maker Activision Blizzard will report quarterly.

