Video of US Navy’s Interception of Iranian Tanker | News | News

A video recording of how the forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) prevented the American military from intercepting the cargo of the republic’s oil tanker, published on November 3 by the IRIB broadcasting corporation.

The incident took place in the Gulf of Oman. As Iranian media reported Wednesday afternoon, warships of the US Fifth Fleet stopped an Islamic republic tanker to transfer export oil to another vessel. In the attack, the United States used several combat helicopters and ships.

However, the IRGC Navy intercepted a tanker of their state and sent it into the territorial waters of Iran.

After the appearance of this statement, the United States announced the seizure by Iran of an oil tanker flying the flag of Vietnam. It allegedly happened on October 24th. The motive behind the abduction of the tanker remains unclear. Vietnamese authorities could not be reached for comment.

At the same time, sources in Washington denied the Iranian version of events. Tehran did not provide the name of the ship or any explanation as to why the US Navy was allegedly trying to hijack the Iranian oil ship, they told AP.

In August, in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, armed men hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker. According to media reports, the British special services admitted the involvement of “Iranian servicemen or their allies” in the incident.

In turn, the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the involvement of the country’s authorities in the incident.