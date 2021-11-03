Volkswagen presented a new coupe-crossover ID.5 :: Autonews

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.5 coupe-crossover as part of its new-generation ID line of electric cars. The model, which will compete with the Kia EV6 and the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback, will go on sale in Europe in 2022.

The car has shared the main components and assemblies with the previously presented crossover ID.4, from which the ID.5 differs in a “more stylish” coupe-like silhouette. In addition, the body has a reduced drag coefficient from 0.28 to 0.26, which slightly increased the vehicle’s range.

The crossover coupe will be available in three main trims: Pro, Pro Performance and GTX. The first version is equipped with a single electric motor on the rear axle with a capacity of 174 hp, and the output of the second unit is increased to 204 hp. Cars are capable of accelerating from zero to “hundreds” in 10.4 and 8.4 seconds. respectively, and the maximum speed in both cases is 160 km per hour. The declared power reserve without recharging the batteries is 520 kilometers.

The sports variant, called the GTX, is equipped with two electric motors (one on each axle), providing four-wheel drive. The engines delivering a total of 300 hp allow the crossover to accelerate to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds. The maximum speed has been increased to 180 km per hour, and the power reserve has been reduced to 480 kilometers due to more powerful engines and increased weight.

Under the GTX index, the Germans will now produce the most powerful and fastest modifications of their electric cars – by analogy with the abbreviations GTE, GTI and GTD, used for sports hybrids, gasoline and diesel cars, respectively.