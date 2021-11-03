VTsIOM conducted a poll on the scandal with Morgenstern

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-02/vciom_provel_opros_posvyachennyy_skandalu_s_morgenshternom https://www.znak.com/2021-11-02/vciom_provel_opros_posvyachennyy_skandalu_s_morgenshternom 2021.11.02

The All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion conducted a poll on the scandals around Mogenstern, who had previously had to apologize for his words about Victory Day. The data is published on the website of the organization.

Morgenstern’s Instagram

The majority of Russians (79%) are familiar with the name of rapper Alisher Morgenstern, a quarter (25%) have heard his compositions (45–61% among young people). 21% of the respondents do not know this artist.

More than half of those who are aware of the rapper Alisher Morgenstern (61%, 65-68% among young people) are indifferent to him, 6% – rather with sympathy (14% among 18-24-year-olds), and 30% – rather with antipathy.

Let us remind you that Morgenstern expressed doubts about the expediency of holding the Victory Day.

68% disagree with the artist’s opinion, (74–75% among the older generation) do not agree with this opinion, and 22% agree (31–37% among young people).

Morgenstern also said that one should not live in the past, celebrating Victory in the Great Patriotic War too widely, but should move on, achieving new victories, for example, in information and space technologies. The majority of Russians (70%) do not agree with this idea, 22% agree (30–37% among young people, 26% among men versus 18% among women).