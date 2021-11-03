Wall Street Lures Crypto Professionals With Big Premiums

Based on data compiled by Revelio Labs on LinkedIn, some of the largest banks and financial firms have added around 1,000 cryptocurrency-related posts since 2018. Most of the rest of the new employees, in particular, are hiring JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which decided to strengthen its position as demand for fast-growing virtual currencies grew.

Wall Street’s army of employees is growing despite alarming and sometimes quite negative attitudes towards cryptocurrency. Banks were mostly left on the sidelines when Bitcoin experienced its ups and downs. In October, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called it “useless”, and in 2017 he considered Bitcoin to be a fraudulent scheme. But against the backdrop of wider global acceptance and customer interest, resistance eased and firms began opening research teams and sales departments. According to recruiters, they offer rewards of up to 50% more for comparable positions to attract professionals.

“Banks cannot risk their clients moving to another bank to get these services, so they need to build up their turnover,” said Alan Johnson, managing director of Wall Street consulting firm Johnson Associates. – This is a major asset, a great opportunity, and they need people, they urgently need them. They are ready to pay well for it. “

Competition is intensifying

According to Revelio Labs, Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley also increased their workforce. Most firms declined to comment on the data and provide hiring details, or did not respond to requests for comment. Citigroup said that customer interest in cryptocurrency is growing and the bank is closely following developments amid factors such as regulation.

However, the changes are noticeable in other parameters as well. Separate LinkedIn data suggests that the number of employees who added a new cryptocurrency position to LinkedIn profiles from the beginning of the year to the end of September has already exceeded last year’s figure. A survey of 12 financial firms found that the total has tripled since 2015.

And as they recruit staff, financial firms have to compete with tech and crypto companies that also recruit staff: According to recruiters, the competition is intensifying due to the lack of professionals with experience in both areas. This means that working with cryptocurrency can pay well, and the associated position in the bank, according to Johnson, implies a premium of 20-30% in the aggregate remuneration compared to a comparable position in the same organization.

The premium for more senior positions, such as heads of research or trade departments, can be as high as 50%, he said. According to Revelio Labs, cryptocurrency experts at financial firms are expecting an average salary increase of about 9% in a new position compared to their previous job.

Can’t ignore

However, care should be taken when handling these assets. Cryptocurrency firms may face restrictions from federal regulators. For example, China, which already has rules prohibiting banks from offering cryptocurrency-related services, banned cryptocurrency transactions in September. Against the backdrop of such repression, some bitcoin miners have moved equipment outside the country.

However, Bank of America intends to expand the cryptocurrency research group over time, as noted by its head Alkesh Shah. The group was formed in July at the request of clients wishing to understand cryptocurrency investments.

“This industry and technology is too big to ignore,” he says. “High value can be created in this ecosystem, and we want to make sure customers understand how value is created.”

The bank’s move signals the willingness of traditional finance to work with bitcoin, as its value has risen to a record high over the past year. JPMorgan’s Dimon, who later said he regretted the scam comments, noted in October that he would listen to customers regardless of his personal opinion. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, who allegedly once called bitcoin “completely absurd,” recently said it was not just a trend.

In September, Morgan Stanley appointed Sheena Shah to lead a new cryptocurrency research group, while JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs began offering cryptocurrency futures trading services. Mastercard Inc. just struck a deal allowing banks to make it easier to pay cryptocurrency rewards on credit and debit cards.

“Wall Street is enjoying golden days in the cryptocurrency space,” said Michael Buchella, general partner at investment firm BlockTower Capital. “We are seeing the emergence of Capital Markets 2.0.”

A hot time has begun for recruiters

Apparently, the hunt for personnel is gaining momentum both in banks and in cryptocurrency companies.

“Even over the last week or two, we have been attacked by recruiters looking for people who can work as crypto traders in any organization, from hedge funds to large banks,” said Justin Schmidt, head of strategy at cryptocurrency startup Talos, who moved to him from Goldman Sachs.

Working for a cryptocurrency company can improve lifestyles and also own a stake in an asset, according to Elsie Brown-Russell, the first member of the product and technology team at Grayscale Investments, a digital asset management company. Despite the competition, Wall Street is expanding its workforce.

Scott Wilk, who worked in the cryptocurrency industry before joining the venture capital firm Imaginary, recalled that “all these big banks didn’t want anything to do with cryptocurrency.” But, “at the same time, you will learn that they have always been doing research in the background on the sly, knowing that the moment will come when you can safely declare that you are engaged in cryptocurrency.”

