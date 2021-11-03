“We’ll Give Her A Voice”: Salma Hayek Shows Talking Breasts In HBO Series

Salma Hayek. Photo: Personal page of the hero of the publication in the social network

Busty Mexican from Hollywood Salma Hayek will be the producer of an unusual series. The actress’s Ventanarosa Productions will be producing the adaptation of A Boobs’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me – and You by screenwriter Leslie Lehr.

According to the plot, the main character Leslie is having a hard time going through a midlife crisis. She turns 40. A woman’s life takes on a Kafkaesque charm when her breasts suddenly begin to discuss problems with her. Such a transposition of Gogol’s “Nose” into Hollywood realities.

“We use breasts as a metaphor for the constant objectification and stereotypes women are subjected to, creating a collective feeling that no matter what we do, we are never enough,” says Hayek. – In this show, we give the breasts a voice that introduces us to a woman’s life from a unique perspective that we often dare not see.

“We are so grateful that HBO Max was shrewd and brave enough to launch this series with us,” the actress emphasizes.

Salma will executive produce the series alongside Jose Tamez (Ugly Betty) and Shivan Flynn (Helsing). Cynthia Mort (Tilda) will be the scriptwriter and showrunner of the project.

