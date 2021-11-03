Welt: Putin showed in one sentence that Russia’s dominance in the gas market is indisputable – Economy and business

BERLIN, November 2. / TASS /. The European gas market breathed a sigh of relief after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in fuel supplies to Gazprom’s storage facilities in Europe. This is stated in an article published in the newspaper Die Welt.

The author noted that the assignment looked “almost like a remark made in passing.” “The Russian president did not solve the energy crisis in Europe,” but his phrase “showed that Russia’s dominance in the market is indisputable,” the article says.

“While the Greens are arguing with the Social Democrats and the Free Democratic Party in the negotiations on the Nord Stream 2 coalition, Putin is driving down gas prices with one sentence,” Die Welt said. The newspaper writes that “it is not yet clear how much additional gas will be supplied by the Russian export monopoly [“Газпром”]”.” But the reaction of the markets was immediate: in [минувший] Thursday the price of November futures on the TTF hub fell by 12% – an indicator of a discharge in the gas market in Europe, “the material says.

On October 27, Putin instructed Gazprom, after the completion of gas injection into underground storage facilities in the Russian Federation, to increase supplies to the company’s storage facilities in Europe. According to the president, “this will make it possible to reliably, stably and rhythmically fulfill Gazprom’s contractual obligations, to supply European partners with gas in the autumn-winter period and, among other things, will undoubtedly create a more favorable situation on the European energy market as a whole.” The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, assured that Gazprom will fulfill this order.