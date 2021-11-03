what Kanye West thinks of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance

The last few days on the web have been discussing a possible romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. And all because the couple was seen holding hands. And although there is no official confirmation and denial of their relationship, it became known that Kanye West (still the husband of the star) thinks about it.

According to a source close to the couple, Kanye is very unhappy that Kim is building a relationship until their divorce is finalized. “Kanye was really disappointed with Kim when he saw these pictures with Pete. He didn’t like it at all. He asked Kim to “refrain” from publicly showing feelings for anyone until their divorce is finalized, “an insider told HollywoodLife.

Kanye explained this by saying that this behavior does not look good for their family, as well as in the “eyes of God.” By the way, the source also said that Kanye may be jealous of his ex-lover. According to rumors, he tried to find out more details from Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner. True, she did not confess to him in anything, because she worries that this could be used against her daughter. “Chris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings. However, the truth is that Kanye is no longer part of the Kardashian family, and this is driving him crazy, “the insider admitted.

Close friends of Kim Kardashian assure that there is not a drop of romance in their relationship. “They go around in the same circles and inevitably intersect,” a source tells HollywoodLife. In their opinion, Kim and Pete have known each other for too long to have any feelings for each other. Apparently their kiss on Saturday Night Live misled fans.

By the way, last summer Kanye himself was suspected of having an affair with Irina Shayk. They regularly spent time together, and for the rapper’s birthday they went to France together! True, according to rumors, their romance ended as quickly as it began.