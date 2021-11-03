What you need to know about Ding Yun Zhang, 26-year-old designer Yeezy brand worn by Oksimiron and Rihanna

Charles de Vilmorin, move over: there’s a new prodigy in fashion. Din Yun Zhang is just 2 years older than Rochas’ new creative director – but his list of accomplishments already looks no less impressive. He showed interest in fashion as a child: according to him, at the age of 10 he began to study and sketch the personal models of basketball players’ sneakers. Later, he began to create game cards with his sketches, which he sold to his friends. Already at 16, the future designer goes to the UK to study art at the University of Somerset, and then – design for menswear at the iconic Central Saint Martins College. Already there, he began to experiment with elements of streetwear, which other students of his stream treated with undisguised snobbery – and this was the key to his success. Already in the second year of study, one of the teachers introduced Zhang to representatives of Yeezy, who liked the student’s distinctive style. He got a job in the brand right away: at first he was responsible for technical sketches, selection of shades and other small tasks, and later began to work personally with Kanye West and develop, at his request, whole new models of clothes, shoes and accessories.