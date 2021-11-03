Where to go for the November holidays in Novosibirsk? Poster for the November holidays, Novosibirsk, November 4 – 7, 2021 | NHS

There are still some interesting events that are worth visiting for Novosibirsk residents. So, in the “House of Scientists” in Akademgorodok will host “Radio Queen. “Bohemian Rhapsody””. The concert will feature Queen’s famous hits with a symphony orchestra. The event is scheduled for November 4th at 19:00.

For lovers of classical music on November 4 at 19:30 the concert “Organ masterpieces. Passacaglia “. The organ will be performed by the Moscow performer Olesya Kravchenko.

The famous string trio “Silentium” will perform in front of the citizens of Novosibirsk on November 5. Girls will play Vivaldi and Nirvana, Bach and Rammstein and other tunes.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open until 23:00 during the November holidays. Despite these restrictions, there are still places for Novosibirsk residents to have fun and dance. So, in Bla Bla Bar, known to Novosibirsk, on November 5 MANA project is planned.

“This is an incredible symbiosis of your favorite tunes in current dance rhythms, a virtuoso violin and a dancing saxophone to a bright and daring vocals,” says Bla Bla Bar on his Instagram page.

Entrance for girls to the event is free, for guys – 500 rubles.

Several events are planned at the Typography Ruin Bar. So, November 4th there will be a group called “Captain Dick”. A November 5 – Pitbull Band. An interesting event in “Typography” is scheduled for the end of the November weekend – at 7 november … There will be a “Food Fair”.

– In one place you will find an abundance of delicacies and a bar plateau: buy products with you or eat right on the spot! We’ll find great drinks for your catch! – says “Typography” in his instagram.

A dance battle is scheduled for November 6 at the Rooks Bar. According to the bar in its social networks, you can either take part or just watch. The main prize in the competition is 5 thousand rubles. Second place prize is a box of cider.

