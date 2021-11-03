https://ria.ru/20211103/siriya-1757654119.html

“White Helmets” are preparing a new provocation in Syria, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The non-governmental organization White Helmets is preparing staged filming in the province of Idlib, not controlled by the Syrian authorities, said Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Arab Republic. with the aim of accusing the government forces of inflicting indiscriminate strikes on civilian objects and civilians, “he said at a briefing. Filming participants are being selected in the settlements of Kafer-Kermin and Sarmada, Kulit added. According to him, to cover the provocation, they planned to attract representatives of the English-language media who arrived in the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone. The White Helmets movement positions itself as humanitarian, but its activists were seen in connections with terrorists. In addition, the organization has repeatedly published staged footage with the use of “chemical weapons” in the Arab Republic. There are many videos on the web where the participants in the movement explain to the “victims” how to behave in front of the camera. At the same time, after filming, the “victims” told reporters the details of the staged “chemical attacks.”

worldwide, damascus (city), syria, idlib (governorate), white helmets