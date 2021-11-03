why Iran urged “not to breed demagoguery” in the upcoming negotiations on the JCPOA – RT in Russian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the goal of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan is “not to dissolve demagoguery,” but to achieve tangible results based on respect for mutual interests. He also drew attention to the fact that although the United States is calling for a dialogue with Iran, at the same time it is introducing new sanctions against the republic. Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Joe Biden to convince the international community that “his signature means something.” Tehran also said that the dialogue on a return to the nuclear deal will resume by the end of November. According to experts, Iran wants to show that it is beginning to lose patience due to the unconstructive position of the United States on the JCPOA. Analysts say the talks on the nuclear deal “promise to be grueling.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the goal of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is “not to dilute demagogy,” but to achieve tangible results based on respect for mutual interests.

“Group” 4 + 1 “(Great Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. – RT) must be ready to negotiate, taking into account the mutual rights and interests of all parties, “the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on his Twitter page.

The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking, but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests. The P4 + 1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests & rights. 2/2 – H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) November 2, 2021

Abdollahian also drew attention to the fact that the White House calls for negotiations with Iran and declares its readiness to return to the JCPOA. However, at the same time, he introduces new sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities, the minister said.

“We are closely following the actions of Mr. Biden,” the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed.

The White House calls for negotiations with Iran and claims to be ready to return to the JCPOA. Yet it simultaneously imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals & entities. We are closely examining Mr. Biden’s behavior. 1/2 – H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) November 2, 2021

On the eve of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh said that US President Joe Biden must convince the international community, including all participants in the JCPOA, that “his signature means something.”

“This requires objective guarantees. Nobody will agree to anything less, ”Khatibzade emphasized.

The world is acutely aware of what Mr. Cruz confesses: that regimes in Washington are rogue. Onus is on @POTUS to convince int’l community — incl all JCPOA participants — that his signature means something. For that, “objective guarantees” needed. No one would accept anything less. https://t.co/Ax0WT9wJl2 – Saeed Khatibzadeh | سعید خطیب‌زاده (@SKhatibzadeh) November 1, 2021

The post of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman was in response to a tweet by US Congressman Ted Cruz, who said that Biden “has no constitutional authority” to commit himself not to withdraw the United States from the JCPOA if Washington returns to the nuclear deal.

“If the Senate does not ratify any deal with Iran as a formal treaty (and Biden knows that this will NOT happen), we can say with absolute certainty that the next Republican president will break it,” the legislator said.

Nope. Joe Biden has ZERO constitutional authority to make that commitment. Unless any deal w / Iran is ratified by the Senate as a treaty — which Biden knows will NOT happen — it is a 100% certainty that any future Republican president will tear it up. Again. https://t.co/x5UxZMAqsE – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2021

Earlier, Khatibzadeh confirmed that the dialogue on returning to the nuclear deal will resume by the end of November, and the exact date will be announced within a week.

Negotiation process

Let us remind you that negotiations on a JCPOA between Iran and the “4 + 1 group” (Great Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany), as well as separate consultations of these five countries with the American side without Tehran’s participation, started in April.

The parties discussed the lifting of American sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the fulfillment of its obligations on the nuclear program and the return of the United States to the agreements under the JCPOA.

In mid-June, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi announced that the countries were close to reaching a final agreement. Later that month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the negotiations were “practically at the home stretch,” adding that the “last step” would be the most difficult.

Vienna JCPOA Negotiations

Reuters

© EU Delegation in Vienna

However, in July, Arakchi announced that Tehran would not be able to negotiate for some time, since the country was going through a “transitional period” – the transfer of power. He then noted that the interaction between Iran and the “group 4 + 1” will not be resumed until a new government is formed in the country.

On June 18, presidential elections were held in Iran, in which the head of the republic’s judiciary, Ibrahim Raisi, won a landslide victory. According to the country’s constitution, the president is the head of the government. Raisi’s inauguration took place on 5 August. After that, he formed a new composition of the executive bodies.

In Washington, Arakchi’s words about the need to wait for the transfer of power were regarded as “an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for the current stalemate regarding the return of both countries to compliance with the JCPOA.” The American side also accused Iran of delaying the discussion of the nuclear deal.

Also on the topic “Aggravation is not in the interests of the United States”: what are the chances of maintaining the nuclear deal on Iran

IAEA head Rafael Grossi intends to discuss with the Iranian leadership the implementation of the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) …

On September 13, Russia called on all its partners in the JCPOA, including Iran, as well as US representatives “to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and agree on the basis of the understandings and elements that were formulated in the period from April to June.” This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, adding that the shortest path to reviving the nuclear deal lies through the “reciprocal synchronized return” of Washington and Tehran to their obligations, provided, in particular, by the JCPOA, “without appendages and exemptions.”

In mid-October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister held telephone talks to discuss the situation around the JCPOA. The parties confirmed that the restoration of the nuclear deal “in its original balanced configuration is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all parties involved.”

“A mutual disposition has been indicated for an early resumption of consultations on the JCPOA in Vienna,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Seek US Reaction”

As HSE professor Dmitry Evstafiev noted in a conversation with RT, against the background of the announcement of the upcoming negotiations on the JCPOA, Tehran wants to show with its statements that it is beginning to lose patience due to the unconstructive position of the United States on the nuclear deal. According to the expert, it is no coincidence that the Iranian Foreign Minister notes the specific nature of the US policy towards the republic.

“On the one hand, Washington really says that it is ready for negotiations, but this dialogue, according to the American side, can only be on US terms. On the other hand, the United States is tightening the conditions in which these negotiations will take place in every possible way. This is an American style, the Americans have been acting in this way for several decades with regard to the Iranian republic, ”the analyst said.

In addition, as noted by Arayik Stepanyan, member of the Presidium of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, Tehran fears that Washington may not be responsible for the actions of the previous administration in the future, especially since there has already been such a precedent. The expert recalled that the 45th US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the JCPOA.

The White house

Gettyimages.ru

© Caroline Purser

“If Iran’s negotiations with the“ 4 + 1 group ”, as well as separate consultations of these five countries with the United States are held and a joint document is adopted, under which Biden will put his signature, Tehran wants to be sure that in a few years its action will not be canceled. Trump, who has already announced his desire to be re-elected. Iran wants to get a guarantee that if Trump or another Republican is in power, it will not be able to revoke Biden’s signature. This is not a whim of Iran, this is a matter of its security, ”Stepanyan said in a conversation with RT.

Professor of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, orientalist Alexander Vavilov, believes that the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, urging Biden to convince the world community that his signature under the agreement is worth something, “threw the bait and waits for a reaction, as well as for concrete steps from Washington.”

“This is a kind of diplomatic-political pressure from Tehran to achieve a US reaction on the seriousness of the current American leader’s intentions and Washington’s ability to fulfill its obligations,” Vavilov explained in a commentary on RT.

Also on the topic Ryabkov: Russia is concerned about signals from Western countries about the need to influence Iran

Moscow is concerned about signals from Western countries that it is necessary to exert political pressure on Tehran to …

He also predicted that in the upcoming negotiations on the JCPOA, which the Iranian side promised to organize by the end of November, “fierce trade” will be launched between Washington and Tehran.

“The White House hopes to squeeze more out of Iran than it was originally committed to under the JCPOA. Therefore, the dialogue of the Iranian side with the “4 + 1 group” and individual consultations with the United States promise to be exhausting, “the expert emphasized.

In Stepanyan’s opinion, in general, the negotiations on the JCPOA can be successful if the American administration does not demonstratively try to put pressure on Iran, wishing to stop the development of the republic’s atomic energy and its nuclear program.

“Tehran is ready to cooperate in this industry, if they do not encroach on its national interests. There should be no threats for the development of the republic. If the Americans and Europeans are ready not to pursue a policy of double standards, seeking to please their allies in the Middle East, who are opposed to Iran, then Tehran will meet them halfway. But the Americans must make more efforts to inspire confidence in the Iranian side, to prove that they want to return to the JCPOA for a long time, ”the analyst concluded.