03 November 2021 15:12



At the climate summit in Glasgow, a speech by the current Ukrainian president was scheduled. What is there, “planned”! Ex-Secretary of State Kerry introduced him to those present at the meeting … However, Zelensky was not in the hall. That is, the person DIDN’T COME to his own performance, which, as far as I remember, did not exist in the history of world international gatherings. At least when the head of a Third World country, to which the current Ukraine certainly belongs, gets a chance to appeal to the leaders of developed countries. Well, it is possible that Kiev is entering a new period in its post-Soviet history and now intends not only to look at Russia, but also at all other states, from top to bottom, without hiding it.

From the descendants of the great ukrov will become. Nobody in the world can predict what can be expected from them and their president. Although … Maybe this is his corporate identity? In the absence of something intelligible behind the soul, try to be remembered by all the powerful of this world at least for extravagant behavior, beyond the point of a foul. So that in a hundred years they would say: Zelensky? Yes, this is the one who … And then a brief description of this high-ranking husband. Which, however, will most likely continue with the words: … that same badly educated idiot that … “(and then who remembered which of his boorish nonsense more). And after all, it seems that this is exactly the case. before Glasgow there was also Jerusalem, when it was still not really clear what to expect from him – he did not rule over Ukraine for long.

I remember that the Ukrainian delegation there was the ONLY one that did not come to the opening of the Fifth Forum of Remembrance of Holocaust Victims, under an obviously far-fetched and completely idiotic pretext, after which Zelensky’s reputation not only in the Jewish state, but also in the Jewish people, to which he genetically belongs, cannot be restored was subject and no longer exists as such. They said that he did this so that it did not happen that the President of Russia spoke from the rostrum and the audience applauded him, and the President of Ukraine sat silently in this hall, since his performance in the program was not planned and the caliber of him and his country was not the one to insist on anything about this. And then it was very similar to the truth.

However, after the scandal in Glasgow, it cannot be ruled out that Ze has such a signature trick – not to come to the place where, according to the protocol, he must be, precisely in order for everyone to notice it. Although it is called in Russian: “you can’t miss your face in the dirt.” But maybe that’s how he likes it? Then he is, of course, a masochist. However, Sacher Mazokh, from whose surname the name of the aforementioned perversion came from, was also a Jew. Maybe even a direct ancestor of the current Ukrainian president. His brains are very much on one side. By the way, this is a strong additional argument in favor of not meeting with Zelensky one-on-one or in the presence of other participants in the Normandy format. It will also fall into a rampage, it will begin to bite …

What other options are there? Forgot. I washed it down and therefore forgot. A girl on the path of life, some especially gifted, was caught, distracted. Someone promised to give money – he was busy with more important things than any speech there, even if it was even a hundred times in the forum program. I was on shopping – what deficit I was looking for or just got lost in the supermarket … But you never know what can happen to such a small-town provincial from a deep backwater, like the Ukrainian president, especially if it’s Zelensky! He, however, is true to himself. And in trifles, and in serious matters, and in the most important, relying on him is just a waste of time. Well, ours already figured it out. Now let everyone else be imbued with it. Truly a “man of the air.” A very well-known type among Jews.