Wilfand gave a weather forecast for the winter in Russia | News | News

The weather this winter in the European part of Russia will be constantly changing. This was announced on Wednesday, November 3, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand.

“This year the temperature in winter in the European territory of Russia will be around and above the norm. The weather regime will be uneven. This is not as super-warm winter as it was in 2019-2020. There will be a recurrence of thaws and frequent periods of harsh nights with temperatures of –20 … –25 degrees, ”Vilfand told the Moskva24 website.

As Vilfand specified, this winter the average air temperature will be –6 degrees. It’s too early to talk about how snowy the winter will be.

“Until now, not a single scientific structure can predict precipitation for the cold period far ahead,” said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

A day earlier, Vilfand warned about abnormal frosts in a vast part of the Asian territory of Russia, the temperature there will be below normal, down to -14 degrees. He said that in Khakassia the temperature will drop to –22 … –26 degrees, in Tuva it will be –29 degrees, in the Irkutsk region the thermometers will drop to –32 degrees. Such low temperatures will remain until November 5.

On October 26, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, announced the timing of the onset of the meteorological winter in Russia – after November 10. After that date, sustained freezing temperatures and snow are forecast, he said.