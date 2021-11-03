Will the days off in Novosibirsk and the Novosibirsk region be extended Novosibirsk November 3, 2021 | NHS

But today it became known that the NSO made a decision that the school holidays will not last after 7 november … The headquarters under the Ministry of Education of the region announced that the children will return to school as previously planned.

The two experts agreed that the authorities need to intensively introduce the use of QR codes, and the introduction of new non-working days is not necessary.

– I think that the extension of non-working days is pointless, given how our people treat this matter, and taking into account the fact that no pressure here will give anything. I believe that it is harmful economically, politically and simply pointless. Nothing, except for vaccination, will help us in principle, especially with such an attitude of the population. And QR codes are needed to vaccinate the population. It is necessary to allocate some reasonable time frame during which to give the population an opportunity to get vaccinated, and then stop letting the unvaccinated into public places, starting with airplanes and trains and ending with large stores. We will not be able to cope without this. While one country after another is emerging from lockdowns, we flap in this nonsense only because of the stubbornness of a certain number of the population, ” said Alexander Chepurnov, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of Virology, to the NHS.