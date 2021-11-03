Will the non-working days be extended after November 7?

What factors determine the decision of the subjects of the federation to extend or cancel non-working days, introduce additional restrictions, and what is the situation with the availability of beds?

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

The Pskov Region became the first region of Russia to announce the extension of the QR code regime until the end of the New Year holidays. Will this be an example for other subjects of the federation? And what determines the country’s exit from the autumn lockdown?

“QR codes will remain” – these words, which some were afraid to hear, while others hoped, said the Governor of the Pskov region Mikhail Vedernikov on Tuesday. Today in the region there are rather strict restrictions for the unvaccinated and not sick – without a QR code, Pskovites cannot visit public catering and most leisure establishments, and theaters, museums and cinema are completely closed. This system, according to Vedernikov, will remain at least until the end of the New Year holidays and may even be expanded to other spheres of the economy. “We will try to make everything work for us, but in compliance with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor,” TASS quotes the Pskov governor.

Most regions have not yet announced in what mode they plan to live from November 8, but somewhere decisions have already been made. In particular, they plan to extend non-working days until the 12th in the Novgorod region, and the Komi Republic, the Amur and Ulyanovsk regions do not exclude such a scenario – as the agencies write, everything will depend on the incidence and workload of hospitals. Business FM asked ambulance workers about the state of the healthcare system and the availability of beds:

Paramedic of the Voronezh ambulance brigade Elena Karaseva “We do have problems with beds, but so far they can be solved. If we are bringing in and the bed is already occupied, the senior doctor tries to resolve the situation as soon as possible in order to assign this patient to another hospital. But so far I do not see that it is declining. On average, if a brigade has to serve 13-14 calls per day, then we sometimes serve up to 24 calls per day – can you imagine? Now the waiting time is up to 48 hours. A person hopes to receive qualified assistance in an affordable and quick manner, but it turns out that we are not at all an ambulance ”. Ambulance paramedic in Petrozavodsk and chairman of the Karelian trade union “Action” Olga Chaika “Everyone who needs to be accommodated in the hospital succeeds. But places are filling up at a breakneck speed. At the same time, there is no such thing as in other cities that we bring this poor patient somewhere to the square to the Ministry of Health, that is, in any case, we attach him. But in the meantime, yes, there are a lot of patients. I don’t even know how to say it. Are the statistics that appear to match what we see? In any case, no one is left on the streets: everyone who wants to be hospitalized goes to the hospital. “

The mayor of Moscow called the occupancy rate of beds a key factor in making decisions on restrictions. As Sergei Sobyanin put it in an interview with RBC, “if they are 2/3 full, this is a signal that measures need to be taken,” and if there is a decline in morbidity, the restrictions can be canceled. Open statistics on this indicator are not published in Russia, but the mayor announced the filling of 8 out of 12.5 thousand beds in Moscow in early October. If since then the bed fund has not expanded multiple times, one cannot count on the relaxation of restrictions.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that Russian universities have the right to maintain the distance learning format after November 8. Can Russians even hope for the resumption of school work? Directors of educational institutions comment:

Director of School No. 100 in Sochi Svetlana Pinyazeva “I think they will open, because we have more or less the situation in the area. I mean, by school. I am not the Deputy Minister of Health, but the school environment is favorable. There are only three sick children for a quarter, and we have 2,740 children. From the 8th, we plan to come out in full-time mode, and I do not have any other information. “ Director of the Center for Education No. 109 in Moscow and Honored Teacher of Russia Evgeny Yamburg “My expectations are optimistic: I hope that we will open up – after all, we will break off the chain now. But the second thing, which, of course, wildly outrages me – will have to do very hard work about [абсолютно] the normal proposal of the Moscow government to test children. I watch parental chats – even if the coronavirus is on my head. Now, the authorities want to specifically microchip the children! You see, if we don’t take our heads ourselves, then we will go to quarantine again, which we would not very much like ”.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday urged Russians “not to believe rumors” about the transformation of non-working days into weeks. As explained in the Kremlin, non-working days at the federal level will last until November 7, and then the regions will make decisions on restrictions on their own.

