Wizz Air returned to Budapest flight flying to Moscow after landing in Kiev

For unforeseen reasons, Wizz Air was forced to send passengers on the Budapest-Moscow flight back to the airport of the Hungarian capital after a forced landing in Kiev. This was reported to TASS by the press service of the Hungarian low-cost airline.

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions at the destination (fog in Moscow – RBK) flight W6 2489 of Wizz Air was forcibly rerouted to Kiev Borispol airport. The airline planned to fly passengers to Moscow as soon as the weather improves, but due to unforeseen operational reasons the passengers had to be sent back to Budapest, ”the message says.

As the passenger of the plane, Alexander Denisov, told RBC, the Ukrainian side did not allow the flight to fly to Moscow. “We stayed in Kiev for several hours, but the Ukrainian side did not allow flight to Russia, and we returned to Budapest <...> Now we are being accommodated in a hotel in Budapest, having rebooked tickets for November 3-6 for the next rails,” he said …

According to him, people were on the plane for nine hours, four of which were in Kiev. “It was hard for the kids, but everyone took the situation positively, and the crew was great,” added Denisov.