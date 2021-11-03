WP learned about the discussion by the US authorities of the principle of the first nuclear strike :: Politics :: RBC

The White House is revising its nuclear strategy, under which it may publicly waive the right to launch a nuclear first strike. This approach was criticized by the European allies of the United States.

The US administration will hold a series of closed meetings in November to determine whether it is worth changing the current nuclear policy and moving to the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons first. The Washington Post writes about this with reference to sources.

The upcoming consultations will be part of the Joe Biden administration’s strategy for a new nuclear weapons policy. One of the main questions is whether to declare deterrence the “sole objective” of the US nuclear arsenal, or whether Washington should have the right to strike first. In addition, the consultations will be related to the review of the program for modernizing the nuclear arsenal announced by the administration under Donald Trump – the new administration will assess how necessary it is.

The publication notes that in January 2017, a few days before leaving the post of vice president, Biden argued that “it is difficult to imagine a plausible scenario in which the United States would be the first to use nuclear weapons.”

The Pentagon’s Nuclear Posture Review, released in February 2018, states that the United States has never been the first to adopt the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons and, given today’s threats, such a policy would be unjustified. “The US policy continues to maintain a certain ambiguity about the exact circumstances that could lead to a US nuclear response,” the document says. The conditions for Russia’s use of nuclear weapons are described in paragraph 27 of the Military Doctrine, which was updated in 2014. It states that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies, as well as in the event of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, “when the very existence of the state is threatened “.

In late October, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that US allies, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and Japan, urged President Joe Biden not to change the current nuclear policy and not to go over to the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons first. This “could undermine the containment strategy targeted at Russia and China,” the newspaper’s interlocutors argued.