WP: US authorities are discussing the principle of the first nuclear strike – Gazeta.Ru

The US administration will hold several closed meetings in November to decide whether to change the current nuclear policy and move to the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons first. This is reported by the newspaper Washington Post with reference to the source.

It is noted that these consultations will become part of the strategy of the administration of US President Joe Biden to formulate a new policy on nuclear weapons. According to the newspaper, these meetings will also be related to the study of the nuclear arsenal renewal program announced by the administration of former American leader Donald Trump. Politicians want to understand how relevant this program is now.

According to WP, in January 2017, a few days before leaving the post of vice president of the United States, Biden said that “it is difficult to imagine a plausible scenario in which the United States would be the first to use nuclear weapons.”

At the end of October, the Financial Times reportedthat American partners, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Japan, called on the United States to abandon the transition to a non-nuclear weapons policy.

According to the analysts of the publication, Washington can move to the principle of “single goal” in which the United States will be able to use nuclear weapons only under special circumstances. The allies fear that such a move will “give courage” to Russia and China.

In response, an American official accompanying US President Joe Biden on a trip to the G20 summit in Rome, statedthat the United States is reviewing its nuclear military policy and taking into account the views of its allies on this matter.