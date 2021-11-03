Yekaterinburg theaters took 28 nominations for the “Golden Mask” 02 November 2021 | e1.ru

The Little Humpbacked Horse ballet featuring rappers Naum Blik and T-Bass was nominated for Best Performance. Experts also noted the work of conductor Pavel Klinichev, choreographers Vyacheslav Samodurov and Anton Pimonov, dancers Elena Vorobyova, Anastasia Kerzhemankina and Arsentiy Lazarev, composer Anatoly Korolev and artist Anastasia Nefedova.

In “Operettas and Musicals” nominated for “Lend a Tenor” by the Theater of Musical Comedy. Conductor Anton Ledovsky, performers Pavel Dralov, Evgeny Yelpashev, Nikolai Kaplenko and Svetlana Kochanova are competing for the Golden Mask.

The performance of “Premiere” by the dance company “Zonk’a” has nominations for contemporary dance, the work of choreographers-choreographers Alexander Frolov and Anna Shchekleina, who also apply for the “Golden Mask” for the main roles.

The puppet theater and its “Stone Dog” are presented among the nominees as the best puppet show, experts also noted the work of the artist Viktor Plotnikov.

Last year, three Golden Masks went to the Urals. Two of them are in the Musical Comedy Theater. And before that, Ural Opera Ballet won the award – it won four Golden Masks at once and for the first time – for the best opera.