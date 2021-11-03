Yes, smart! Famous men who are not embarrassed by their small stature – Stars

If most women strive to get ideal forms, then almost every man is worried about something completely different – growth. However, it is almost impossible to change natural data in this case, so the stronger sex goes to all sorts of tricks in order to visually add centimeters to itself. And yet, many men increasingly prefer not to focus on external data, investing more in work and achieving incredible success, even if their height is average or slightly lower.

Mikhail Galustyan

The comedian is not at all fixated on his height. Moreover, Galustyan is sure that his height – 163 cm – has many advantages that are difficult for his tall colleagues to understand. As Mikhail says, men of his height are always punchy, and therefore it is easier for them to achieve their goal, because all their life they have to prove something. By the way, Galustyan fully confirms his theory – the success of the showman can only be envied.

Timur Rodriguez

Today Timur is just snapped up: in addition to participating in popular television projects, Rodriguez hosts numerous shows and radio broadcasts. Hardly anyone will dare to point out to the showman his height, which is 165 cm. At the same time, the artist is always surrounded by the most beautiful women in show business and, in principle, does not experience a lack of attention from the fair sex. Interestingly, the artist’s wife has no reason to be jealous of him, because Timur himself is sure that there is no one better than his wife.

Daniel Radcliffe

The most famous film wizard in the world cannot boast of being tall, and Daniel himself is not at all embarrassed by this. At 32, the actor has grown to 165 cm, which cannot be called very short. In addition, the role of an actor does not require him to have an athletic physique and other transcendental parameters, Radcliffe is a dramatic actor who “takes”, first of all, with his skill.

Al Pacino

The legendary actor has always been the object of adoration of women around the world, while the artist has never been distinguished by outstanding growth. In our top, Al Pacino is the tallest – 168 cm, although there is information about intact × 170 cm. The actor himself admitted that in some cases his growth was, if not an obstacle, then a great difficulty, so the producers of the film “The Godfather” believed that Pacino would not look good on screen and tried to promote Robert Redford in the casting. But it was Al Pacino who left the role and today it is difficult to imagine someone else in the image of Michael Corleone.