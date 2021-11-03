Yuri Reilyan was accused of one and a half billion – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The ex-owner of OOO Spetstransstroy and the former deputy head of the Ministry of Construction of the Russian Federation, Yuri Reilyan, who oversaw the construction of facilities for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, was arrested for two months in Irkutsk. The Eastern Investigation Department of the TFR in Transport accuses Mr. Reilian of large-scale fraud, the damage from which to Russian Railways exceeded 1.5 billion rubles.

According to Kommersant’s information, the decision to arrest Yuri Reilyan at the end of October was made by the Kuibyshevsky District Court of Irkutsk. He also authorized the employees of the Eastern Investigation Department of the TFR in transport three searches at the former head of Spetstransstroy. Investigative actions with the participation of Mr. Reilian, including searches of his apartment and his country house, were carried out in Moscow, after which he was taken to Irkutsk.

According to the results of the court decision, Reilyan, accused of especially large-scale fraud, was detained for two months, the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Now he is in SIZO-1, which was built in the 19th century, but was then rebuilt twice.

The last major overhaul in the institution was carried out recently, so the conditions for the prisoners are relatively good, a source at the Federal Penitentiary Service told Kommersant.

The essence of the acts incriminated to Yuri Reilian has not yet been disclosed in the TFR. However, according to Kommersant’s sources, they relate to his work at the head of one of the largest contractors of Russian Railways, Spetstransstroy, which entered into contracts with the monopolist in 2016-2019 worth more than 100 billion rubles.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. Reilyan could have been involved in the disappearance of about 1.5 billion rubles allocated to his former company, Russian Railways. Among other things, the case refers to the alleged embezzlement of an advance in the amount of 900 million rubles, directed to the company for the construction of a railway line at BAM. Kommersant has no comments on the defense of the entrepreneur.

As Kommersant reported, Mr. Reilyan left the owners of Spetstransstroy, which is implementing projects not only at BAM, but also at Transsib, in 2019.

Yuri Reilyan was born in Sochi in 1964. A graduate of the Red Banner Military Institute of the USSR Ministry of Defense, he served for ten years in the Armed Forces, and then worked as a lawyer in various commercial structures, including construction, some of them later headed. In 2007-2009, he was Managing Director of Oleg Deripaska’s Basic Element and headed Transtroy. Then, until 2013, he was Deputy Minister of Regional Development of Russia. After that, until 2016, he was Deputy Minister of Construction Mikhail Men, overseeing, among other things, the activities of the state company Olympstroy, which was the customer for the construction of facilities for the Sochi Olympics. In 2016 he returned to business, becoming the owner of the Russian Railways contractor.

Nikolay Sergeev