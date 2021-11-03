https://ria.ru/20211103/zakharova-1757485339.html

Zakharova warned about the aggravation of the situation in the Balkans

Zakharova warned about the aggravation of the situation in the Balkans – Russia news today

Zakharova warned about the aggravation of the situation in the Balkans

The situation in the Balkans is aggravated by the actions of Kosovar extremists with the connivance of the West, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T09: 03

2021-11-03T09: 03

2021-11-03T09: 03

politics

Kosovo

serbia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)

Maria Zakharova

Kosovo liberation army

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756751152_0-0:3243:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_9a634d50c978a246cd12c4c80199e788.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The situation in the Balkans is aggravated by the actions of Kosovo extremists with the connivance of the West, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. In the northern (Serbian) part of Kosovsk-Mitrovica, riots took place on October 13, caused by the actions of the police of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, which used stun grenades, tear gas and other special equipment. The actions of the people blocking several streets were provoked by the Kosovo police raid on local pharmacies and retail outlets, during which they demanded documents for goods and customs declarations. The Kosovo police special unit ROSU also arrived in North Mitrovica. The police action took place in the municipality of Zvechan in the north of the region. Two Serbs were seriously injured in the riots, one of whom was being treated with a bullet wound in a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. According to her, Albanian radicals in Kosovo are continuing their stubborn efforts to “get rid” of the Serbs. “In the north of the province, which from the point of view of international law remains an autonomy within Serbia, armed Kosovo special forces twice (in September and October) invaded Serb-populated areas under the pretext of“ restoring order. ”This led to a surge of tension that threatened to escalate into open conflict. It was possible to bring down the heat with the help of emergency external assistance, “Zakharova explained. She noted that the next target of the attacks is the Valach transformer substation, through which the power supply of the Serbian districts of the region is supplied, and is managed by the Electric Networks of Serbia enterprise. “It is no secret that one of the main priorities of the Kosovo leadership, headed by” Prime Minister “A. Kurti and his nationalist party” Self-Determination Movement “on the way to” final demarcation “from Serbia is the notorious” energy independence. ” At the same time, it is highly likely that, if the substation falls into the hands of the Kosovars, the Serbs in the north of the region will be left without electricity, “Zakharova said. According to her, the” source of problems “in Kosovo are the Albanian ultranationalists in power there, they are active are flexing their muscles ahead of the local elections, the first round of which took place on October 17 and the second round is scheduled for November 14. “They are indulged by Western capitals, primarily those that unleashed NATO aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999 with the aim of tearing Kosovo away from Serbia, regardless of the numerous human casualties. they completely surrender, abandoning their national interests and historical memory. According to the data, the organization of anti-Serb arbitrariness was “blessed” by the British ambassador in Pristina and his compatriot, who heads the OSCE mission in Kosovo. There is information that the elaboration of a force scenario for the seizure of Serbian-populated areas began in July, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized. “Moreover, British instructors trained Kosovo police personnel, while sent agents monitored the situation in northern municipalities, and during the clashes they took photographs and videos of Serb protesters. , in fact, cannot get rid of colonial habits. London’s geopolitical experiments leave traces of the color of crimson. In fairness, Britain’s Euro-Atlantic allies are not too far behind, “she summed up. In 1999, the armed confrontation of Albanian separatists from the” Kosovo Liberation Army “and Serbia’s army and police led to the bombing of Yugoslavia (which was then Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. On February 17, 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. The self-proclaimed republic is not recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other states. The Serbian leadership, under pressure from Brussels and to bring the region closer to the European Union, as well as to make life easier for Serbian citizens in the region, were forced to start negotiations in 2011 on the normalization of relations with the Kosovar Albanians through the mediation of the EU. The largest agreements reached are the Brussels agreement on the principles of normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina, concluded in April 2013, and the agreement on the Community of Serbian Communities in the province with autonomy rights, signed by the parties in August 2015. The last deadline given by Brussels for the implementation of the agreements – August 4, 2018 – was not met by Pristina, which then led to an increase in tensions in Kosovo.

https://ria.ru/20211029/kosovo-1756861418.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/nato-1755075428.html

https://ria.ru/20211015/nebenzya-1754826318.html

Kosovo

serbia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756751152_427-0:3158:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4d42eb55e16c075bac34a4c80a134b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

politics, kosovo, serbia, ministry of foreign affairs of the russian federation (ministry of foreign affairs), maria zakharova, kosovo liberation army