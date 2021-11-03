Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Joe Biden discussed the security situation in Donbass at a meeting in Glasgow. This was reported on Tuesday, November 2, by Zelensky on Twitter.

“We discussed the security situation in Donbass in Glasgow. The United States continues to support territorial integrity and reforms in Ukraine, ”the statement reads.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Ukrainian authorities are trying to create a provocative situation and drag Moscow into military action. He noted the aggravation of the situation in Donbass.

The minister also stressed that Russia does not withdraw from the meeting in the Normandy format, but noted that the meeting for the sake of the meeting is not necessary for Moscow.

On October 31, Lavrov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry had passed on to his colleagues in the “Normandy Four” (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) proposals on topics for the upcoming meeting and was awaiting a response. According to the minister, Western diplomats say that “we need to meet as soon as possible,” but have not yet conveyed their vision of the expected results of the meeting to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, on October 19, the head of the US Department of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kiev, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Taran. They discussed interaction to ensure security in the Black Sea. In the evening, the head of the Pentagon met with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who during the talks said that the United States remains Ukraine’s main partner in the field of security and defense.

On October 10, the ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin pointed out that the United States is the main help of the Ukrainian side in the fight against Russia. He is convinced that it is Joe Biden who can allegedly put Russia “red lines” in global politics.

On September 5, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia’s desire to normalize relations with Ukraine. He recalled that President Vladimir Putin had previously confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky, as relations with Kiev need to be improved. However, a reciprocal desire on the part of Ukraine is not visible, Peskov specified.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, France, Germany.