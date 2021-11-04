10 green coats like Rihanna | Vogue Ukraine

This fall, designers are advised to choose not only coats in classic colors, but also bright models. So, earlier we saw a lemon coat in the Prada collection, a red model by Victoria Beckham and Jason Wu and a green version of a loose fit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The fresh trend was supported by Rihanna. On November 3, the star was spotted in a spectacular look at the entrance to the Carbone restaurant in New York. While her Rick Owens wide leg jeans and a black jumper were a chic combination, the key piece was the Acid Green Coat from Marina Moscone Pre-Fall 2021 collection.

Rihanna in Marina Moscone

Rihanna opted for a soft boucle wool coat with hand-painted buttons, pointed lapels and a belt at the waist. The elegant cut of the coat paired with an acid shade emphasized the signature style of the singer and businesswoman. Few know how to wear several bright shades at once in the image, but Rihanna owns this technique better than anyone. So, green coat Marina Moscone Ri Ri complemented with neon Caged Lace gloves by Savage x Fenty; and a large emerald pendant from the RoseArk jewelry store in Los Angeles. Vogue.ua has collected green coats to repeat the image of Rihanna.

15PAROSH

2/5Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

3/5Valentino

4/5Michael kors collection