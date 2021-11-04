1,195 patients with coronavirus died in Russia per day – RT in Russian

In Russia, for the third day in a row, an anti-record is recorded for the number of deaths from complications caused by coronavirus. Over the past day, 1195 patients with COVID-19 have died. During this period, 40,217 cases were detected in the country – more than 500 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in 19 regions of the Russian Federation. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has reached 243,255. Experts warned of the risk of new strains of coronavirus emerging in the country due to an increase in the number of foreign trips of Russians on non-working days.

Over the past day, 40,217 cases of Corriman disease were detected in Russia, we do not increase it at all, with etoonavirus, 31,928 people have fully recovered, 1195 have died. For the third day in a row, a new anti-record is recorded in the country for the number of deaths from complications of COVID-19. The day before, this figure was 1189 people, and the day before – 1178.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the Russian Federation, 8,673,860 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 7 477 366 patients were completely cured. The total number of deaths reached 243,255.

In Moscow, 6305 cases were detected per day, in St. Petersburg – 3271, in the Moscow region – 2732. More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 more regions.

These are Samara (1603), Voronezh (802) and Nizhny Novgorod (799) regions, the Republic of Crimea (752), Sverdlovsk region (730), Krasnoyarsk (718) and Perm (709) regions, Bashkiria (675), Rostov (649), Saratov (629), Smolensk (599), Omsk (567), Ulyanovsk (565), Chelyabinsk (539), Bryansk (513) and Irkutsk (505) regions.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 211.2 million laboratory tests for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been performed in the country, including 571 thousand in the last day. More than 1.9 million people remain under medical supervision.

Also on the topic “The situation with the pandemic has stabilized”: in Moscow and the Moscow region, the non-working days will not be extended

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov announced that they would not renew the renewal in the subjects under their control …

Against the background of this situation, the leadership of Rospotrebnadzor went to the problem regions of the country to assist in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

“On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, a visit was organized to the subjects of the leadership of the central office of Rospotrebnadzor to provide practical and methodological assistance to the subjects of the Russian Federation with the most difficult situation in terms of the incidence of coronavirus,” the agency reports.

In particular, experts check compliance with restrictive measures in the regions and disinfection regimes in crowded places, testing coverage and compliance with the deadlines for issuing test results, as well as the progress of vaccination and the principles of monitoring QR codes at facilities.

The specialists have already visited the Smolensk, Bryansk, Arkhangelsk and Oryol regions, as well as in Karelia. Later they went to the Novgorod and Kursk regions.

New strains of coronavirus

Meanwhile, experts warned of the risk of new strains of coronavirus emerging in Russia. In particular, the virologist of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Butenko, explained this probability by tourist trips of Russians on non-working days.

“There will be a decrease in the incidence, but it could be even greater. The effect of non-working days would be more noticeable if it were not for the absolutely stupid desire of some people to travel now to Turkey, Egypt and other countries, ”Butenko told Sputnik radio.

He noted that on a trip, people risk getting sick themselves, as well as becoming sources of infection upon returning home. He added that tourists can bring new strains of the disease to Russia.

“It is especially important that this could be the importation of new genetic variants of the coronavirus into Russia. Then specialists will have to puzzle over them. These options may require new prevention and treatment measures, ”Butenko concluded.

Approval of foreign vaccines

Boris Titov, Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of Russia, proposed allowing the use of all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for COVID-19 in the country, without waiting for reciprocal steps.

“The government is ready to recognize foreign vaccines, but only on, as diplomats say, reciprocity conditions. It seems to me that in today’s difficult situation it is not the time to follow the principle and wait for the approval of our vaccinations from foreign bureaucrats, and it is worth making an exception, “Titov told RIA Novosti.

He expressed the opinion that all vaccines approved by WHO should be allowed for import and use on the territory of Russia. “Then we will“ count ”and present claims to each other when this infection recedes,” the ombudsman concluded.





Also at russian.rt.com

Rospotrebnadzor proposed to increase the coverage of testing for coronavirus







Negative PCR test

A negative coronavirus test result in those who underwent COVID-19 almost always indicates that the patient is no longer contagious, said Tatyana Ruzhentsova, deputy director of the Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor Research Institute, MD.

“In a small number of cases, improper swabbing, rinsing the throat and rinsing the nose before the procedure, violation of the conditions for transporting the sample can lead to a negative result in the patient emitting the pathogen,” RIA Novosti quoted her as saying.

At the same time, the expert noted that the high sensitivity of the test systems used and the proven technique reduced the frequency of false negative tests to a minimum.