70s Ford F-Series turned into a spectacular electric track

Ford Motor converted an old 70s F-100 frame pickup for a pure electric powertrain. The show truck was built specifically for the SEMA tuning festival, which will be held in Las Vegas in early November.

The electric F-100 is named Eluminator because it was equipped with the system of the same name. Developed by Ford in 2021, the Eluminator is a versatile electric motor that can be used to convert almost any old car into an electric car. Of course, the internal combustion engine, fuel lines and the tank are dismantled at the same time.

The engine power in the case of the F-100 is 358 kW (480 hp), the torque is 860 Nm. Battery information is not provided.

Ford says the show truck is built specifically to showcase the Eluminator’s capabilities.

They hardly interfered with the exterior of the classic pickup – they deliberately retained the original look. The body of the car was painted with Avalanche Gray enamel. The suspensions were lowered, with 19-inch wheels with alloy wheels styled after the wheels of the 70s. The battery charger connector is located in the front fender.

At the same time, the salon was seriously redesigned: instead of analog devices, there was an LCD display, a media system with a huge screen appeared. The seats are modern.

The Eluminator motor is already offered by Ford to order for everyone, in the USA it costs $ 3900 (= 280,000 rubles), comes with a set of wires, but without an inverter and a battery.

Recall that in 2022, Ford plans to launch on the market a serial electric pickup based on the modern F-150, the car is called the F-150 Lightning.