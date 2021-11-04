https://ria.ru/20211104/pozhar-1757676156.html
A major fire broke out in a former hotel in Saratov
The fire occurred in an unexploited four-story building in Saratov, the fire was localized over an area of 1.7 thousand square meters, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The fire occurred in an unexploited four-storey building in Saratov, the fire was localized on an area of 1.7 thousand square meters, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. in the Central Control Center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Within four minutes, the first fire and rescue units arrived at the scene and began to extinguish … in the attic, there was a threat of fire going to an adjacent building, but this was not allowed. The building is in disrepair, therefore entrances and exits were welded in it, staircases were partially absent, which created problems during extinguishing. The building previously housed the hotel “Russia”. It is added that 110 people and 19 units of basic and special fire fighting equipment work on the site. Later it became known that the fire in the building of the former hotel in the center of Saratov had been extinguished, there were no casualties. “The roof and the fourth floor were on fire. the entire area of the building. There are no casualties. The fire has been extinguished, “the press service of the regional head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told reporters. II Zeifert “, built in the XIX century.
“The message about a fire in a partially unexploited four-story building at the address: Saratov, Kirova Avenue, 18. was received at 00.43 (Moscow time) at the Central Administration for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Four minutes later, the first fire and rescue units arrived at the scene and began to extinguish .. . At 02.06 (Moscow time) the fire was localized on an area of 1,700 square meters, “the message says.
It is noted that the fire took place in the attic, there was a threat of fire transfer to a neighboring building, but this was not allowed. The building is in disrepair, therefore entrances and exits were welded in it, staircases were partially absent, which created problems during extinguishing. The building previously housed the “Russia” hotel.
It is added that 110 people and 19 units of basic and special fire fighting equipment work at the site.
Later it became known that the fire in the building of the former hotel in the center of Saratov was extinguished, there were no casualties.
“The roof and the fourth floor were on fire throughout the building. There were no casualties. The fire was extinguished,” the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told reporters.
According to the decree of the regional government, the building damaged by the fire, located at the intersection of Kirov Avenue and Gorky Street, is a cultural heritage site of local importance “House of I. I. Zeifert”, built in the 19th century.
