A march that did not pass. How National Unity Day was celebrated by Russian nationalists

Anastasia Lotareva

BBC

3 hours ago

Photo caption, Police detain one of the participants of the “Russian March” -2021

The “Russian March” has been held in Moscow since 2005 and for quite a long time was the largest annual rally of Russian nationalists. But this year, the march consisted mainly of a dozen arrests. The Russian service of the BBC tells how the traditional rally of Russian nationalists went – and how it turned from thousands of marches into running along the subway.

This year – as in the past – the Moscow mayor’s office did not approve the “Russian March”. One of the organizers of the march, Nikita Zaitsev, was detained the day before the uncoordinated rally in Moscow and arrested for ten days. Photos of a young man in a formal suit waving from a paddy wagon were circulating in the chats of nationalists.

The organizers – this year they were the Nationalist Movement, among the leaders of which is named Vladimir Basmanov (ex-Movement Against Illegal Immigration, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) – came up with an ingenious scheme, according to which everyone going to the event was divided by ” brigades “, informing that they will receive instructions for the unification on November 4 at 14 o’clock.

My interlocutor, Vladimir, a student from Ramenskoye near Moscow, complains that all these instructions are incomprehensible to him, he will simply “put on an imperial, come to Teatralnaya and will wait until the cops get their hands on it.” “Imperka” is a scarf in black-yellow-white colors of the Russian Empire, which is often used by nationalists as their symbols. Vladimir says that he also goes to other uncoordinated actions – for example, he took part in actions in support of Alexei Navalny, and although he does not sympathize with this politician, he sympathizes: ” associate Maxim Martsinkevich was tortured and killed in prison – ed.)

Vladimir is twenty years old. When the first “Russian March” took place in Moscow, he was four years old. He has little idea of ​​the history of this movement and is generally not interested in it, says that the main thing is “that there should be some kind of movement at all.”

Eurasians and icons

Photo author, Artur Novocilcev / TASS Photo caption, Russia, Moscow, November 4, 2016. Participants of the procession of nationalists on Pererva Street in the Lyublino district

The “Russian march” appeared in 2005 as a response to the action of the left opposition forces “Antikap” – the march of the “National Bolshevik Party” (banned in Russia), the Vanguard of the Red Youth, anarchists and anti-globalists. According to the recollections of Yuri Gorsky, one of the leaders of the Eurasian Youth Union (ESM), they sat in the “Union of Orthodox Banner Bearers” and discussed that the left “is marching, and the marches should be held themselves.” The ESM was joined by the Movement Against Illegal Migration (recognized as extremist and prohibited), which was then quite popular in Russia. The march was timed to coincide with National Unity Day, at that time a completely new public holiday in the Russian Federation.

By the time of the march itself, the organizers quarreled among themselves, but nevertheless walked along Pokrovsky Boulevard. Nationalist Yegor Kholmogorov spoke at the rally with an icon of the Kazan Mother of God. Kholmogorov said that this year he will not go to the event, because “since 2014, the Russian March has ceased to be related to the pressing problems of the Russian nation, having acquired a predominantly neo-Nazi face.” He considers the 2005 Russian March “the highest point in the history of the event.” According to the organizers, 5 thousand people took part in it, the Central Internal Affairs Directorate counted 2 thousand.

Every year, the “Russian March” was held in new places – it was attended by State Duma deputies Nikolai Kuryanovich and Sergei Baburin (the latter even at one time acted as its organizer), Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin scolded the authorities for indecision, said “I do not want to live on Akhmad Kadyrov Street “the current head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

In 2009, the march moved to the southeast of Moscow, to the Lyublino area.

A march that no one came to

Photo caption, Policemen patrol Pererva street, where one of the events of the “Russian March” -2021 was expected

On November 4, 2021, Ivan Beletsky, a nationalist, a former activist of the PARNAS party, who is under criminal prosecution in Russia and fled to Ukraine, called on “not to succumb to provocations with the promised march in the metro” and to go to the “usual place in Lyublino” at 12 noon …

At 12 o’clock in the afternoon, near house 61 on Pererva Street, it is absolutely empty. A janitor is sweeping the foliage in front of the Halal store, a film crew of the NTV channel is wandering around and a police car is slowly driving. The district lives its own life: dog lovers walk in the park with their pets, children play on the playground overlooking a paddy wagon and several police cars, two friends are drinking on a bench in the park.

After a while, two nationalists were found who had responded to Beletsky’s call: they, too, were sitting on a bench and nervously discussing whether they should go to the second metromarch, which would start at 14.00. One of them, who introduced himself as Sergei, says that he was at all the “Russian marches” since 2008, including those where Alexei Navalny spoke – it happened in Lyublino, the politician’s native district.

Photo author, YOUTUBE Photo caption, Alexey Navalny at the “Russian March” in 2011

Politician Alexei Navalny was often reproached for participating in the Russian March, the last time the Yabloko party did, urging not to give him the Sakharov Prize.

Sergei nostalgically recalls the concert of the Kolovrat group (an extreme right-wing nationalist rock group – editor’s note) and gatherings of many thousands. Now, according to him, he does not hope for anything good, and the slogans offered by the organizers are not close to him.

He shows on the Telegram channel a list of ten slogans, including “The lives of Russians matter!”, “There are rumors all over the country! National traitors in the Kremlin!” and “To the Russians – Maidan! Putin – to Magadan!” In the end, he and a friend are removed from the bench and descend into the Bratislavskaya metro station.

Metromarch

We meet with the nationalist Vladimir at the Teatralnaya metro station after several precautions on his part – he demands to be photographed and send him accreditation and only comes up to me after that. The imperial scarf is hidden under a black coat, boots are neatly polished, and a black mask hides the face. Vladimir is not particularly ready to talk about his views, and when he does start, they differ little from those that sound at opposition communist rallies or rallies of Navalny’s supporters: Vladimir stands for a change of power, freedom for political prisoners, migrants, in his words, ” do not soar especially now, as long as they live by the rules – let them live. ”

Photo caption, Participants of the “Russian March” -2021 gather at the Pushkinskaya metro station

Meanwhile, a ten-point instruction comes to the telegram chat of one of the nationalist brigades. On it the participants of the “Russian March” must get to the station “Pushkinskaya”, unsubscribe to the coordinators, receive the following instructions, “do not enter into conversations with the police”, “pretend that you are waiting for a train”, “it is forbidden to go outside to smoke.” On “Pushkinskaya” there is a lot of people from the press in yellow vests. Vladimir finds a group of young people in militarized clothes and joins them.

At first, there are not many police officers – and several of them, like the press, read, huddled around a smartphone, chats in which coordination is taking place. They call for reinforcements – and several dozen people arrive at the station in heavier uniforms; however, helmets hang on the straps of body armor, they are not worn. When there are several dozen pending instructions, the police start checking the documents, “pulling out” people one at a time and escorting them upstairs “for literally five minutes, a standard document check.” None of them return back.

Photo caption, Verification of documents of the participants of the “Russian March” -2021 at the “Pushkinskaya” station

The events are watched by Alexander Verkhovsky, director of the Sova information and analytical center, which studies the movement of nationalists in post-Soviet Russia. “This march is notable mainly for the fact that it did not take place,” he notes. It was once a mainstream event, but given how infiltrated the movement is by provocateurs, how riddled with conflicts and disagreements, there is simply no chance of a centralized event. ”

Photo author, EPA / SERGEI ILNITSKY / TASS Photo caption, Police officers during the detention in Moscow of participants in the uncoordinated march of nationalists “Russian March” -2020 on the Day of National Unity. Russian nationalists came out with demands for freedom for political prisoners and a fair investigation of the deaths of representatives of radical movements during arrests, interrogations and in prisons

The police continue to take away arrivals at the station one by one. One of the detainees, who looks like a teenager, asks not to be taken to the department, there are tears in his eyes, he convinces the police that he has nothing to do with the event. However, he is wearing the Thor Steinar jacket, a popular nationalist brand, and high combat boots with white laces – the way the ultra-right often dress.

“Third point”

The last, third point, marked by the coordinating telegram channels, is the Oktyabrskoe Pole metro station. According to the idea, the nationalists were supposed to come to it already in a group, loudly saying to the entire station “Pushkinskaya” – “The Russians are going to the” Oktyabrskoe Pole. ” it is proposed to be done by the coordinators, but, noticing the policeman’s gaze, he pretends to wave to a friend.

Photo caption, Oktyabrskoe Pole metro station. Left – participants of the “Russian March” -2021

At the “Oktyabrskoye Pole” press and policemen arrive at the same time by metro, police cars and paddy wagons are already lined up on the street. Everyone prepared, except for the nationalists – almost no one reached the third, final point. The press and the police take pictures of each other, several people stand in a circle and take pictures of their shoes – the organizers invited the participants to take a “joint selfie”, but after a collective discussion, they decide “not to burn.”

The coordinator of one of the groups sends a release in which it is written that “the organizers of the ‘Russian March’ tested a multi-level collection in the metro, which in many ways justified itself.” To my question “How do you rate the event?” the coordinator replies “The regime is fierce. In such conditions, it is very difficult to come up with something more successful.”

OVD-info (the publication is recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) reports that as a result of the “Russian March” 25 people were detained, among them there are minors, including a 13-year-old boy. They are being dealt with by the lawyers of this organization.