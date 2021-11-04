A march that did not pass. How National Unity Day was celebrated by Russian nationalists

Cornelius Chandler
  Anastasia Lotareva
  BBC

Police detain one of the participants "Russian march"-2021
Police detain one of the participants of the "Russian March" -2021

The “Russian March” has been held in Moscow since 2005 and for quite a long time was the largest annual rally of Russian nationalists. But this year, the march consisted mainly of a dozen arrests. The Russian service of the BBC tells how the traditional rally of Russian nationalists went – and how it turned from thousands of marches into running along the subway.

This year – as in the past – the Moscow mayor’s office did not approve the “Russian March”. One of the organizers of the march, Nikita Zaitsev, was detained the day before the uncoordinated rally in Moscow and arrested for ten days. Photos of a young man in a formal suit waving from a paddy wagon were circulating in the chats of nationalists.

The organizers – this year they were the Nationalist Movement, among the leaders of which is named Vladimir Basmanov (ex-Movement Against Illegal Immigration, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) – came up with an ingenious scheme, according to which everyone going to the event was divided by ” brigades “, informing that they will receive instructions for the unification on November 4 at 14 o’clock.

My interlocutor, Vladimir, a student from Ramenskoye near Moscow, complains that all these instructions are incomprehensible to him, he will simply “put on an imperial, come to Teatralnaya and will wait until the cops get their hands on it.” “Imperka” is a scarf in black-yellow-white colors of the Russian Empire, which is often used by nationalists as their symbols. Vladimir says that he also goes to other uncoordinated actions – for example, he took part in actions in support of Alexei Navalny, and although he does not sympathize with this politician, he sympathizes: ” associate Maxim Martsinkevich was tortured and killed in prison – ed.)

