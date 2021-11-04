A possible rise in prices for a communal apartment in Voronezh led to a scandal

In Voronezh, the controversy surrounding the appeal of city deputies to the governor with a request to increase tariffs for Voronezh residents is not abating, more than usual – by 9%. This means that they should shift part of the costs of investors to upgrade utility networks. This caused a storm of indignation among the townspeople. The documents are now being studied in the regional department of state regulation of tariffs. Governor Alexander Gusev has the last word. Gleb Starodubtsev understood the arguments for and against.

So will they raise or not? The topic of the appeal of city deputies to the governor with a request to increase the payment for communal services excites Voronezh no less than the coronavirus. There seems to be no worse moment for this. In the lockdown region, many are afraid to even think about tomorrow. It is not surprising that the townspeople do not skimp on angry comments about their chosen ones.

The city parliament is now divided into three parts in the eyes of commentators from social networks. These are heroes – four deputies who voted against the promotion. Dodgers – those who did not appear at the resonant meeting. And the villains are those who voted for. Oppositionist Artem Rymar unexpectedly appeared among them. According to him, the city simply has no other choice but to increase the cost of communal apartments. And he compares Voronezh with Vorkuta.

– Now people in Vorkuta are settled specifically closer to the center, because their heating networks on the outskirts are completely out of order, and the city missed this situation in its time. People are just freezing there, – says the deputy of the Voronezh City Duma Artyom Rymar.

20 people voted for the increase, but there are few who want to explain their decision. Basically, they all refer to the need for capital investments in deteriorated infrastructure and obligations under concession agreements. And, besides, as the deputy Oleg Cherkasov explains, it is not only the City Duma that is responsible for the growth of more than 9%.

– In fact, not as written, that the City Duma accepted the increase in tariffs by 9%. In total, the City Duma adopted an increase in tariffs of 1.6%. Moreover, 5% are federals, 2% are the region, – says the deputy of the Voronezh City Duma Oleg Cherkasov.

Voronezh residents are forced to invest in someone else’s business, says Andrei Pomerantsev. He is one of those who voted against. Nobody began to explain to the deputies on the basis of what such a rise in price was planned, says Pomerantsev. And, by the way, in the city control and accounting chamber of settlements, too, were not seen.

– We were not actually provided with any materials in numbers, so that we could understand why we should not increase it by 10? Why not 20 or 30? It is completely incomprehensible. No argumentation was presented, – says the deputy Andrei Pomerantsev.

Those who voted against have a large support group – these are the townspeople, part of the regional Duma deputies and two – the State Duma – Andrei Markov and Arkady Ponomarev. And the regional ombudsman for human rights Sergei Kanishchev is now preparing an appeal to the prosecutor’s office to check the legality and validity of the decision of the city parliament.

– When electing deputies, citizens not only express their confidence in them, but also assign them a special responsibility. In a pandemic, the decision to raise tariffs is difficult to assess as positive. I believe that such decisions should not be taken hastily, they should be carefully worked out and brought up for general discussion with the population, says Sergei Kanishchev.

The final decision is now up to the head of the region. It won’t be easy to accept. Almost everything is becoming more expensive now, and next year, apparently, the price of gas for enterprises will increase significantly. Utility bills are unlikely to remain what they are now. But the opinion of people who today counts every penny should also be taken into account.

Earlier, more than 11 thousand residents of Voronezh supported the demand to stop the rise in prices for communal apartments. The deputies proposed to raise payments for housing and communal services by almost 10%. However, a petition was created on the online voting platform.