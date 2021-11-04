https://ria.ru/20211104/perm-1757695012.html
A resident of Perm killed his wife and grandson, then committed suicide
A resident of Perm killed his wife and grandson, then committed suicide – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021
A resident of Perm killed his wife and grandson, then committed suicide
A resident of Perm killed his wife and grandson, then committed suicide, the investigators opened a criminal case on this fact, according to the website of the regional administration RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T12: 45
2021-11-04T12: 45
2021-11-04T12: 45
incidents
Permian
Kirovsky district
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/09/1583692382_98:3739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f667a809236a5045944e6cf499b9a58.jpg
PERM, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A resident of Perm killed his wife and grandson, then committed suicide, investigators opened a criminal case on this fact, according to the website of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia. According to the department, the incident occurred on Wednesday in one of the apartments of the Kirovsky district. Returning home, a local resident found the bodies of her parents 65 and 75 years old and a 17-year-old son with criminal injuries. The investigators found that the crime was committed by the 75-year-old head of the family living in the same apartment, who took his own life after the incident. (the murder of two or more persons) “, – the message says. It is specified that the employees of the department examined the scene using high-tech forensic technology, appointed the necessary forensic examinations, and questioned witnesses.
https://ria.ru/20210624/kuzbass-1738400093.html
https://ria.ru/20200629/1573623573.html
Permian
Kirovsky district
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/09/1583692382_1008-0:3739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb7aec76d35fbdacd658613cd7a682e9.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, perm, kirovsky district, the investigative committee of russia (cc rf), russia
A resident of Perm killed his wife and grandson, then committed suicide