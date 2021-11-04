Aging accelerating drink named – Russia news today

https://ria.ru/20211104/napitok-1757715817.html

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A study by scientists from the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) found a link between drinking soda and premature aging at the cellular level, according to the Journal of the Public Health Association of the USA. 1999-2002 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found that people who frequently drank soda had shorter telomeres – DNA regions associated with an increased risk of chronic disease and a shorter lifespan. At the same time, those who regularly drank fresh juices had long telomeres. As one of the authors of the work, professor of psychiatry Elissa Epel, explained, sugary soda not only increases the risk of illness, but also shortens life. The specialist emphasized that this connection was revealed for the first time. “This rule holds true regardless of age, race, income and level of education. Telomere shortening begins long before the onset of the disease,” she added. The scientist noted that although only adults participated in the study, its results can be extended to children.

