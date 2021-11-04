Ambassador of Ukraine complained about a “knife in the back” from Germany

https://ria.ru/20211104/potok-1757664048.html

"Knife in the back": Germany betrayed Ukraine

The decision to support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by the outgoing German government came as a shock to Kiev, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany said in an interview with RND

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The decision to support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by the outgoing German government came as a shock to Kiev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said in an interview with RND. fuel supplies to Germany and the European Union, “shocked” Kiev. “Nord Stream 2 itself remains a knife in the back of Ukraine, which entails a huge loss of confidence in Germany over the next decades,” he argues. Melnyk also complained that Berlin did not consult with Ukraine during the discussion of the project. calling it a violation of the obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. Because of this, the Ukrainian Naftogaz demanded admission to participate in the certification of the gas pipeline in order to prove that Nord Stream 2 “should never be put into operation,” he added. In addition, the ambassador said that due to the launch of the pipeline, Kiev could lose up to three billion euros a year, or about nine percent of the expenditure side of the budget, which, he said, would be devastating to the country’s economy. “Nord Stream 2 is perhaps the biggest geopolitical mistake of the outgoing government, which the upcoming coalition must undoubtedly correct in order to regain lost trust,” concluded Melnik. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Construction was completed on September 10. In mid-October, Nord Stream 2 AG announced that it had filled the first line of the pipeline with gas and is continuing commissioning work on the second. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process may take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. Last Tuesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed Angela Merkel a notice on the end of his term as chancellor. l notification of the end of powers to Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, members of the Merkel government and Minister of the Office of the German Chancellor Helge Braun. At the same time, Merkel will conduct business until a successor is appointed.

