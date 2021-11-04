Igor Danchenko, an analyst suspected of helping former British spy Christopher Steele, fabricate incriminating evidence on Donald Trump, was arrested in the US today. This compromising material eventually led to a grave crisis in Russian-American relations. Danchenko and Steele carried out the order of the American Democratic Party, for which this arrest, of course, is a blow. And the blow, apparently, is not the last one.

Joe Biden returned from Europe to another country. While working on the green agenda, America blushed two whole states.

“Big night for Republicans. A major political shift in the country’s political landscape. Republicans snatched victory from Democrats in the states that are litmus test ahead of the 2022 House of Representatives elections,” CNN anchor Jim Shutto said.

And if in New Jersey the Democrats slipped on a thin, incumbent Governor Phil Murphy barely, but kept in his chair, then in Virginia there was a sensation. Republicans have not ruled this state, where the Pentagon is located, since 2009. Now they will lead again.

The electorate, which the Democratic Party of the United States believed was in its pocket, rallied around Glenn Youngkin. Investment banker, zero experience in politics, he put on Terry McColliffe’s shoulder blades. All the heavyweights, including Obama, came to campaign for the Democrat in Virginia. Did not help.

“We can build a new day for all of Virginia. We all deserve to make this great Virginia dream come true,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin sensed the request for sure. Parents are tired of being taught critical racial theory to their children. The fact that whites are always oppressors begins to be explained to children already in elementary school.

The last straw was the story of a transgender man who was allowed to visit the women’s toilet at the school, and there he raped one of the students. Everyone commented on the story, including Trump.

“I would like to thank my constituency for coming forward and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have come close to winning. The Make america great again movement is bigger and stronger than ever before. Glenn will be a great governor.” – wrote Trump.

Biden also recalled his predecessor when, during a press conference at the White House, the phone suddenly rang.

However, laughter is through tears. In the same Virginia, a year ago, Biden bypassed Trump by 10%, and now all these voters have fled to the Republicans.

“People are frustrated and unsure on many issues, from covid and school problems to jobs and gas prices. That is why I am going to adopt my infrastructure plan. You will see how many of these problems will be solved quickly and easily,” Biden said.

True, Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructural plan fails to be adopted precisely because of a split in his own party. Moderate Democrats are fed up with the so-called progressive wing. And now they are shouting even louder: “left rudder”.

In the meantime, encouraged by their successes, the Republicans are expanding the list of Democrats whom they want to beat in the midterm elections in a year. We are talking about fluctuating states, where Biden beat Trump by a much smaller margin than in Virginia. To get the House of Representatives, Republicans need only five additional seats.