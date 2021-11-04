An experiment to simulate an expedition to the moon starts in Moscow

Six volunteers will spend eight months in a confined space as part of the international space program SIRIUS-2021. The experiment involved three Russians, two citizens of the United States and one representative of the United Arab Emirates.

For 240 days, they will have to simulate a trip to a natural satellite of the Earth, fly around it to find the landing site, and then return back to Earth. Spacesuits with elements of virtual reality were specially prepared for the experiment, in which the crew will simulate an exit to the “surface” of the Moon.

It is assumed that the volunteers will take soil samples, while driving a model of a specially created lunar rover. The crew will be in an autonomous ground complex and communicate with the control center via audio.

Communication with relatives and friends will be available via e-mail – as is usually the case in real space flight conditions. The tests themselves are international: not only Russian specialists participated in their preparation, but also the space agencies of the United States, Germany and Canada.

Within the framework of the international SIRIUS project, it is planned to conduct three more experiments on ground-based space flight simulation by 2028.

One of its leaders, Sergei Ponomarev *, described the experiment participants as a unique installation.

The popularizer of cosmonautics, blogger “Green Cat” Vitaly Egorov positively assessed the experiment and noted that it would help in the further study of space exploration. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the radio station “Echo of Moscow”.

“It’s good. Various methods and experiments, technical and psychological principles of long-term interplanetary expeditions can be worked out. This experiment is so long and there are a lot of them. In general, they allow us to better understand how we will conduct the exploration of deep space, and what is necessary for this “, – he said.

Egorov added that 10 years ago, Russia conducted a similar experiment with a simulated flight to Mars. Similar ones are carried out in the USA and NASA complexes.

The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin recently said on the air of Echo of Moscow that Russia would send its mission to the moon next spring. Presumably, a specific launch date will be determined in March.

* Lev Ponomarev is an individual recognized as a foreign agent.