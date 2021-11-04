An insane killer escaped from a mental hospital in the Moscow region. Photo

This is not the first escape of criminals from the hospital.

Photo: Alexey Glazyrin © URA.RU

A particularly dangerous criminal, 33-year-old Alexander Kutozov, escaped from a mental hospital in Chekhov near Moscow. He was convicted of murder (part 1 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and declared insane.

“The patient escaped at about 11 am after a conflict with the guards. The police urge local residents to be vigilant, ”the telegram channel 112 reports.

The search for the fugitive is now underway. The focus on him was transferred to all departments of the internal affairs bodies in the region. A 33-year-old man who escaped has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, the Nation News agency notes.

According to “112” information, the escape of Kutozov is not the first such incident in the Chekhov hospital. In 2003, after an attack on a nurse, a convict of rape and murder escaped from here. In 2006, nine patients escaped at once, who were under investigation for grave articles. In 2013, two persons serving treatment managed to escape by a court decision.

Fugitive orientation Photo: 112