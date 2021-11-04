An official of the Ministry of Health visited the red zone of the Voronezh concert hall

Deputy Minister of Health Evgeny Kamkin was shown how work is organized in Voronezh to identify cases of covid. He visited the laboratory of the regional diagnostic center. It is equipped with automatic analyzers that perform a full range of examinations. According to European standards, the hall is divided into zones, in each – the technique makes a conclusion on certain indicators. Human participation is minimal here. The expert, in fact, only gets the finished result. In total, up to 10 thousand studies are done here per day, including on covid. Blood for analysis is brought here from many medical institutions in the region. The answer is received as quickly as possible.

The analyzers performed the studies, the doctor further confirms – if he agrees directly with the apparatus. As soon as confirmation from the doctor has appeared, all this already flies into the medical system and is available everywhere, at all places, in medical organizations – these are hospitals, outpatient clinics, any link.

Evgeny Kamkin also visited the red zone of the center for the primary examination of patients, which the day before started working in the Voronezh concert hall. The wardrobe, stairs and walls inside were covered with plastic. Using exhibition structures, 15 reception booths were equipped here. He is led by a dozen doctors. Here you can take a covid test and get a result literally in a quarter of an hour, and then sick leave and medications right away. The guest approved what he saw.

“The availability of help is increasing – this is obvious. Now the most important thing is to timely identify the disease, diagnose directly coronavirus infection and prescribe drug therapy. Moreover, now everyone is provided with drug therapy, including on an outpatient basis, – says Evgeny Kamkin, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that officials from the Russian Ministry of Health will arrive in Voronezh, covered with covid. Initially, the plan of the visit was not disclosed.