An unexpected factor in the severe course of COVID-19 was named

2021-11-04

2021-11-04T10: 22

2021-11-04T11: 27

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Scientists at the Berghofer Research Institute in Queensland, Australia have identified a link between digestive diseases and coronavirus. condition with COVID-19. The genes that cause gastroesophageal reflux disease were taken as a basis. It was found that it shares risk factors in common with coronavirus: obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. “We found that genes that provoke gastroesophageal reflux disease are associated with a 15 percent increased risk of severe course and hospitalization with COVID-19. “- said Ju-Sheng Onga, one of the authors of the work. Analysis of the influence of common risk factors showed that obesity partly explains the relationship between the disease of the digestive system and the severity of the disease. “The results suggest that GERD may play a direct role in increasing the risk of hospitalization for coronavirus,” he concluded.

