https://ria.ru/20211104/koronavirus-1757681854.html
An unexpected factor that threatens a heavy covid is named
An unexpected factor in the severe course of COVID-19 was named – Russia news today
An unexpected factor that threatens a heavy covid is named
Scientists from the Berghofer Research Institute in the Australian state of Queensland have identified a relationship between diseases of the digestive system and … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T10: 22
2021-11-04T10: 22
2021-11-04T11: 27
spread of coronavirus
Australia
queensland
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757578047_0:232:3228:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1aaaebbc19a47bf5f8b236bf0de3157.jpg
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Scientists at the Berghofer Research Institute in Queensland, Australia have identified a link between digestive diseases and coronavirus. condition with COVID-19. The genes that cause gastroesophageal reflux disease were taken as a basis. It was found that it shares risk factors in common with coronavirus: obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. “We found that genes that provoke gastroesophageal reflux disease are associated with a 15 percent increased risk of severe course and hospitalization with COVID-19. “- said Ju-Sheng Onga, one of the authors of the work. Analysis of the influence of common risk factors showed that obesity partly explains the relationship between the disease of the digestive system and the severity of the disease. “The results suggest that GERD may play a direct role in increasing the risk of hospitalization for coronavirus,” he concluded.
https://ria.ru/20211104/pitomets-1757671318.html
Australia
queensland
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757578047_234-0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b5854fb56444ca8c5d9c11e33f94d70.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
australia, queensland, covid-19 coronavirus
An unexpected factor in the severe course of COVID-19 was named
According to the results of the study, genes that trigger the development of acid reflux – acid-bile reflux into the esophagus, leading to heartburn – can also affect the condition in COVID-19. The genes that cause gastroesophageal reflux disease were taken as a basis. It turned out that it has risk factors in common with coronavirus: obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
“We found that genes that trigger gastroesophageal reflux disease are associated with a 15 percent increased risk of severe illness and hospitalization with COVID-19,” said Ju-Sheng Onga, one of the authors of the study.
Analysis of the influence of common risk factors showed that obesity partially explains the relationship between the disease of the digestive system and the severity of the disease. “The results suggest that GERD may play a direct role in increasing the risk of hospitalization for coronavirus,” he concluded.
The veterinarian told how to recognize the coronavirus in a pet