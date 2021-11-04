Analyst arrested for seeking incriminating evidence on Trump

In the United States, they arrested Igor Danchenko, a native of Russia, an analyst who participated in the investigation of the alleged ties of former American President Donald Trump with Moscow. The arrest is reported by the New York Times, citing its sources.

The reason for the arrest is not reported. It only clarifies that it was carried out as part of an investigation led by Special Prosecutor John Durham. He finds out the circumstances under which the special services began to spy on the Republican election headquarters. The indictment against Danchenko has not yet been published.

Earlier it was reported that during Trump’s election campaign in 2016, Danchenko was looking for evidence of the connection of members of his headquarters with Russia.

In the United States, it is believed that Trump won the election thanks to “Russian hackers” who allegedly intervened in the electoral process. The relevant case was investigated for two years by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. The United States has brought charges against Russia, but Mueller has found no confirmation of Trump’s contacts with Moscow. At the same time, Moscow denies all accusations of interference in the American elections.

After that, the US Department of Justice appointed Durham to investigate violations that may have occurred during the 2016 election campaign.