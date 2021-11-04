analyst Igor Danchenko was arrested in the US in the case of Trump’s possible ties with Russia – Tatarstan in Russian

The United States has arrested Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, who is suspected of collecting information for the so-called dossier on former US President Donald Trump, published in 2017 and indicating his ties to Russia.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Danchenko’s arrest was the result of an investigation by Special Prosecutor John Durham, who was appointed by the administration of the former US President to investigate the circumstances of the intelligence services’ surveillance of Trump’s headquarters.

In February 2020, Trump’s campaign headquarters filed a lawsuit against The New York Times in connection with “false accusations of collusion with Russia.”

The complaint alleges that the newspaper knew about the falsity of these statements at the time of publication, but “did it with the deliberate purpose of damaging the campaign.”

In March 2019, the US Department of Justice handed over to Congress a summary of the report by Special Attorney Robert Mueller. It notes the lack of evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia.

As follows from the document, “the investigation did not reveal that the participants in the Trump campaign colluded with Russia or coordinated actions to intervene.”