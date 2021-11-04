Analysts estimated the losses of token investors based on the “Squid Game”

Disclaimer The material is published for informational purposes only and is not an investment recommendation. ForkLog is not responsible for readers’ investment decisions.

Experts of the analytical service Crystal Blockchain, at the request of ForkLog, tracked the wallets of the organizers of the Squid Game project and calculated the losses of investors.

Experts analyzed the movement of funds at two addresses associated with the Squid Game team.

One of them transferred all the coins to more than 22,700 BNB and, after 227 transactions, withdrew them through the Tornado Cash transaction mixing service.

“The total amount that went to Tornado Cash is $ 12.64 million,” analysts say.

The second address, marked as related to the so-called rug pull of the Squid Game project, transferred 5500 BNB to the mixing service after 55 transactions. The total amount was more than $ 3 million.

This wallet also transferred 6139 BNB to another address, from which, after 61 transactions, 6100 BNB was sent to Tornado Cash ($ 3.39 million). 39 BNB remain in this wallet.

Thus, the total value of funds sent to Tornado Cash wallets is $ 19.08 million.

Recall that the price of the SQUID token rose rapidly in a short period of time, reaching $ 2856 at a certain point, and then fell sharply.

From the very beginning, many aspects of the project seemed suspicious – the lack of information about the team and the ability to comment on posts on social networks, as well as messages from users about the impossibility of selling tokens.

On the Squid Game social networks, the creators of the token reported hacking attempts and stated that the developers did not want to continue to manage the project and were removing all restrictions and transaction rules.

Despite warnings about a possible scam and the non-working Squid Game website and social networks, the price of SQUID is growing again.

Binance announced the freeze of accounts and blacklisting of wallet addresses associated with the Squid Game developers. Exchange specialists are conducting an investigation and warn that the project’s activities resemble a Pump & Dump scheme.

