Angelina Jolie’s daughter changed her mind about having sex reassignment surgery

Several years ago, the public watched how the appearance of Angelina Jolie’s daughter was changing. Psychologist Milena Rizhskaya explained why Shilo no longer dresses like a boy.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh felt like a boy from childhood. Even as a child, she dressed in men’s clothes and asked to be called by a man’s name. She later cut her hair short and was rumored to be planning to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Recently, the premiere of a new film with the participation of the actress took place in the USA. She came to the carpet with all the children. The audience was shocked by Shiloh’s appearance. She chose a beautiful beige dress as an outfit. Many decided that the heiress of the artists no longer wants to look like a boy.

“It is too early to talk about Shilo’s gender identity. The fact that she appeared in women’s clothing suggests that Shilo is still in search of gender identity,” Milena Rizhskaya commented to the Dni.ru correspondent.

The psychologist also explained the reason for this change in gender identity. Everything, of course, comes from childhood. A child’s environment strongly influences all areas of his life.

“In addition to innate biological factors, the child is influenced by the role models of behavior of men and women in his environment. It happens that in a family the role of a woman seems unattractive to the child. everything is fine, and his life is easy. The girl has a strong desire to be like a dad, to be a boy. Perhaps this happened in the Jolie-Pitt family, where anxious Angelina constantly suspected Pitt of infidelity and suffered from it, “the expert explained.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “INSTAGRAM” – GIFTS AND EXCLUSIVES