Anti-vaccines with fake certificates have learned to identify

In pursuit of the opportunity to visit various institutions and events, some Russians who do not have a QR code go to various tricks. Someone uses someone else’s certificates, others use fake ones.

In the Penza region, not a single case has yet been registered when doctors or law enforcement officers could officially declare the use of fake QR codes. But in Russia, such incidents are not uncommon.

Domestic scientists decided to expose the opponents of vaccination using foreign or fake QR codes. They created a test for the presence in the blood of antibodies to the membrane protein of the adenovirus Ad26, which allows you to find out if a person has actually been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The marker of the successful inoculation with our vaccine is antibodies to the vector envelope – to adeno 26. The first component of Sputnik V is based on adeno 26. It is extremely rare in humans, it is literally tenths of a percent. Therefore, the presence of antibodies to adeno 26 indicates that people are vaccinated, “- said in an interview with Izvestia, the director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

According to the doctor, about 80% of severe patients who were admitted to intensive care admitted to doctors that they had not been vaccinated.

“In fact, they did not have antibodies to Ad26,” stated Alexander Gunzburg.

The police remind that a QR code is equated to a document. As a result, the administrative penalty was replaced by a criminal one. Sanctions can be applied not only to those who sell vaccination certificates, but also to those who buy black and white images and then use them.

“For counterfeiting, making or circulating counterfeit certificates, the offender can be punished in the form of restriction of freedom (for up to 2 years), forced labor (up to 2 years), arrest (up to 6 months), as well as imprisonment (up to 2 years ) “, – said Olga Evdokimova, head of the information and public relations department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the region.