AstraZeneca Withdraws Swiss Vaccine Approval Application

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca withdrew an application for the use of its coronavirus vaccine in Switzerland, the market supervisor said on Thursday

ZURICH, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has withdrawn its application for use of its coronavirus vaccine in Switzerland, drug market supervisor Swissmedic said Thursday. “AstraZeneca AG announced today that it is no longer seeking marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland. its application for authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine, which it submitted to Swissmedic in October 2020, “it said. As the department added, so now the Swiss medical authorities have no new applications for authorizations for COVID vaccines -19 pending review. The country has approved the use of Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech and Johnson & amp; Johnson coronavirus vaccines.

